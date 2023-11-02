James Haskell hints at ‘court cases to come’ amid ‘complicated’ Chloe Madeley split

James Haskell, the estranged husband of Chloe Madeley, has spoken out for the first time since their split and has even hinted that “court cases are to come”.

At the weekend, Chloe and James issued a joint statement confirming that they had split. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and welcomed their first baby together last summer. However, just over a year on from the birth of baby Bodhi, Chloe and James announced that they secretly split back in September.

Now, days after their statement, James has broken his silence on his “complicated” split from Richard Madeley’s daughter Chloe. The pair are currently on screen in reality show Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

Chloe and James announced their split at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Haskell on ‘complicated’ split from Chloe

On Wednesday night (November 1) James appeared with pal Mike Tindall on the live version of their The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

Speaking to the crowd he said: “So for those of you who don’t know, my missus and I are separated. We’re separated but we’re committed 100% to my daughter.

“It’s obviously a complicated time and we have to play it out in front of the media. Because I haven’t said anything, people fill that void and fill that silence.” He added: “And obviously this week, in the last sort of three or four weeks, there’s been lots of conjecture.”

The pair are parents to baby Bodhi (Credit: ITV)

‘Some court battles to come,’ says James

What’s more, throughout the show, James also seemed to make a number of references to his split from Chloe.

Speaking about co-host Mike, he branded Princess Anne’s son-in-law as “honest Mike”. James added: “We don’t really argue, which is interesting.”

He explained: “Imagine, we’ve been under a different few different guises. We’ve had some court battles, have some court battles to come with a few other bits and things.”

James also made a joke about how he’s in need of a lawyer pal for some “business” following the split.

James and Chloe issue joint statement

“James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023,” Chloe said in a statement.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand,” she then continued.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love,” she then added.

