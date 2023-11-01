Chloe Madeley has called the police “multiple times” to her home due to men in “blacked out vans” camping outside her house.

The news comes just days after the star announced that she and her husband James Haskell had split.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split

On Saturday (October 28), Chloe and James issued a joint statement confirming that they had split.

The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and welcomed their first baby together last summer. However, just over a year on from the birth of baby Bodhi, Chloe and James have announced that they secretly split back in September.

“James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023,” Chloe said in a statement.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand,” she then continued.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love,” she then added.

Chloe Madeley hits out

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, October 31), Chloe hit out at paparazzi parked outside her home. In a story for her 288k followers to see, Chloe issued the paps with a plea.

“To the pap van camping outside my house…I get it, we’re in Hampstead Village almost daily, you can wait for us there. But I live in a very Jewish area, and having 3-4 blacked-out vans with men inside them, sat waiting for hours at a time, you are scaring my wonderful, caring, kind and concerned neighbours, so much so that the police were called to my road multiple times today.”

She then continued. “Please be aware of the times we are living in and respect the privacy and safety of a concerned community. Thank you,” she then added.

James Haskell still living in family home?

Earlier this week, it was claimed that James was still living in the family home, despite the couple’s split.

An unnamed source made the claims whilst speaking to the MailOnline over the weekend.

“James Haskell is still living at the family home in London, he arrived back on Monday and was still there yesterday morning,” they said.

The source added that Chloe’s friends were baffled that she hadn’t mentioned that she and James had split while promoting her new reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

“It is all so weird, and it all seems rather rum that Chloe did a round of interviews and talked very openly about her life and the marriage but she failed to say that she and James had split despite her television show being all about her family life,” they said.

