Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan could see that Chloe and James’ marriage had “cracks” in it, according to a source.

The claim comes just days after Chloe and James announced they had split.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell split

Chloe and James announced the end of their five-year marriage with a statement on Instagram last month.

In the statement, they said: “We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Bodhi, last summer.

Chloe’s marriage split has left her parents “deeply upset” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan ‘spotted cracks’ in daughter’s marriage?

Now, a source has told New! magazine that Richard and Judy have been left “deeply upset” by Chloe and James’ split.

They explained that Chloe would be leaning on her parents following the sad news.

“She’s so close to them and they’re deeply upset about all of this too,” the source said.

“They’ve had a very strong marriage and wanted the same for Chloe. They adore James but they want to see their daughter happy and they could see the cracks appearing for a long time,” the source then added.

The source then added that there is no going back for Chloe. “Chloe has had enough,” they added.

ED! has contacted Chloe’s reps – as well as Richard and Judy’s reps – for comment.

What will happen to Chloe’s show? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe faces ‘big decision’ on the future of ITV2

Following her split from James, Chloe now reportedly faces a big decision on the future of her reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The show would have to change radically to focus on Chloe. It’s really down to if Chloe wants to do it or not – at the moment it’s something she’d have to think about.

“It was very frustrating for Chloe as she desperately just wanted to focus to be on the show, which has been doing really well with viewers,” they then continued.

The source then added that the couple initially planned to announce their split nearer the end of the year.

