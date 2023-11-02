Chloe Madeley ‘faces big decision about future of her ITV2 show’ following split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has reportedly been asked if she wants to continue her Family Affair ITV2 show without estranged husband James Haskell.

At the weekend, Chloe and James issued a joint statement confirming that they had split. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and welcomed their first baby together last summer. However, just over a year on from the birth of baby Bodhi, Chloe and James announced that they secretly split back in September.

Now, days after their statement, Chloe faces more upheaval amid claims the future of her ITV2 series is up the air.

The pair confirmed their separation at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chloe Madeley to make big decision about future of show with James Haskell

Earlier this year, Chloe and James filmed their own reality TV show on ITV2. The fly-on-the-wall series, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, follows the couple’s life as new parents. Chloe’s famous parents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan also make an appearance.

But now it’s been claimed that ITV has yet to make the decision to renew the show. As well as that, Chloe needs to make a big decision about what she wants going forward.

A source claimed to The Sun: “The show would have to change radically to focus on Chloe. It’s really down to if Chloe wants to do it or not – at the moment it’s something she’d have to think about.”

The pair filmed their own reality show this year (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Madeley ‘frustrated’ says insider

A separate source also spoke about Chloe’s split from James. They speculated: “It was very frustrating for Chloe as she desperately just wanted to focus to be on the show, which has been doing really well with viewers.”

The insider then alleged that the pair were planning to announce their separation “towards the end of the year”. This was to “not to garner unwanted PR for A Family Affair”.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Chloe and James split

“James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023,” Chloe said in a statement at the weekend

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand,” she then continued.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love,” she then added.

Read more: James Haskell hints at ‘court cases to come’ amid ‘complicated’ Chloe Madeley split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.