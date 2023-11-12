Chloe Madeley ‘angry and hurt’ amid claims James Haskell went on date with blonde DJ before their split

Chloe Madeley is fuming after her husband James Haskell enjoyed ‘a dinner date with a blonde DJ’, according to reports.

It has been claimed the rugby star met Chloe McLennan for “a meal and wine” while in Ibiza during the summer.

James, 38, now works as a DJ too and allegedly met Chloe at his estranged wife’s favourite restaurant on the White Isle. And the daughter of Richard and Judy is said to be furious at the reports.

‘Angry and very hurt’

A friend alleged to The Sun On Sunday Chloe, 36, had “become aware” of a snap of James and Chloe McLennan together.

They added: “It was particularly upsetting for Chloe because that restaurant is a favourite of hers, where she has dined with James. She was really angry with James, and very hurt.”

She’s now wondering who else he was going out with.

James’ job means he has spent a considerable amount of time away from home over the past year. He was working in Ibiza when he reportedly met Chloe McLennan for dinner. His wife was at home with their one-year-old daughter Bodhi at the time.

“James was in Ibiza doing his DJing during the summer while she was at home looking after their daughter. She’s now wondering who else he was going out with.”

ED! has contacted Chloe and James’ reps for comment.

Chloe and James confirmed the end of their five-year marriage at the end of October.

The couple said their decision to separate was a “mutual decision” and that they would continue to co-parent Bodhi.

To complicate matters, Chloe’s reality show Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, had started airing on ITVBe at the time.

What will happen to reality show starring Chloe Madeley and James Haskell?

Chloe’s fly-on-the-wall series features the couple as they juggle work with their new role as parents. Chloe’s famous parents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan also make an appearance.

In the wake of the split, however, both Chloe and ITV bosses have to decide whether to continue with it.

Meanwhile, former This Morning stars Richard and Judy are said to be “deeply upset” about their daughter’s break-up.

But sources claim they could see “cracks” in the marriage.

A source told New! magazine: “They’ve had a very strong marriage and wanted the same for Chloe.

“They adore James but they want to see their daughter happy and they could see the cracks appearing for a long time.”

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018. They married in an intimate ceremony in a country church at Christmas time, surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

They welcomed their daughter Bodhi in August 2022.

