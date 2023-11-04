James Haskell criticised wife Chloe Madeley for the way she dressed before they split, scenes from their reality TV show have revealed.

A clip from the ITV programme Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair – filmed prior to their recent break-up – shows James making the questionable comments as they prepared to go out on a date.

Last week, the couple announced that they had separated.

Chloe and James have split after five years of marriage (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

James Haskell criticised the way wife Chloe Madeley dressed

In scenes from the show, James and Chloe can be seen preparing for a date night at crazy golf. As they readied themselves to go out, James told Chloe: “You always sit on a date and go: ‘Does it upset you that I don’t wear any make-up and never dress up?’

“It’s more the fact that you do something and you worry about it,” he complained in the clip.

Chloe then attempted to interject: “I feel bad because…’

However, James quickly cut her off. “Not bad enough to ever change it though.”

Chloe continued: “In my head we’re leaving the house and I’m comfortable and I’m warm and that’s all I care about. Then we get there and other girls, like Love Island-style girls walk in and I’m like oh [bleep], poor James.”

James shrugged and told her: “I never complain.”

Chloe then referred to her racier outfits and admitted: “I dress a bit [bleep]y, just not girly.”

To which James replied to complain: “You always dress [bleep]y when I’m not there, which is even worse.”

Following news of their split, and as if to prove his point, Chloe hit the town with a pal, dressed to the nines in a minidress and knee-high boots. James commented on the post with the flame emoji, prompting some to comment theirs was the “strangest split” they had ever seen.

View this post on Instagram

Split statement

James and Chloe ended their marriage earlier this year, releasing a statement when the news became public.

“James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023,” the pair said, in a joint statement released on their Instagram accounts.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time,” Chloe continued.

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

