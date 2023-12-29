Chloe Madeley admits ‘worrying every single day’ about parenting her daughter after split with James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has revealedshe worries “every single day” about co-parenting her daughter after her and ex-James Haskell’s break up.

The 36-year-old daughter of telly presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan said she fears being “not very good” at looking after her baby Bodhi. In her latest Instagram stories, an emotional Chloe wrote: “Being a mum is basically giving somebody 100% of yourself and worrying every single day. It’s nowhere near enough, and you’re really not very good at it.” This comes after Chloe shared a post about ‘falling in love’ amid her split from James.

Chloe Madeley said she ‘worries’ about not being a good mother

While Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018, they announced in October that they had “mutually decided to separate” after almost 10 years together, and five years of marriage. She previously revealed that she and James co-parented their daughter “really well.” However, since the split fans have been left confused over their relationship status, with many speculating Chloe and the former rugby player James had reunited over Christmas.

Chloe Madeley said she worries about not being a good mother (Credit: Instagram)

According to The Mirror, Chloe and James headed to the exclusive London hotel The Ritz on Christmas Day with their young daughter, and even took a series of sweet family photos in front of a beautifully decorated tree at the upscale venue. She wrote: “Christmas with my little tartan nightmare,” as she referred to Bodhi who looked adorable in a cute tartan dress. Meanwhile, her father Richard said he was proud of how the couple had handled their split.

Richard Madeley spoke about how well they’ve handled their separation

He told the Daily Mail: “It’s a very civilised, grown-up situation. We’re still family. The split between James and Chloe is all very amicable and they’re getting on really well.” He added of his son-in-law: “He was round the house three or four nights ago having a drink. We’re all having Christmas lunch together.”

The couple, who married in 2018, first fuelled speculation about their split after Chloe emerged without her wedding ring as she partied with friends. Later on, James was also pictured chatting to a mystery blonde outside a London nightspot. Soon after, Chloe confirmed she had split from James in a joint statement released in October on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

She wrote: “We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing. But constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love,” she concluded.

