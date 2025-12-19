Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Dec 22: Carl’s phone call alarms Abi, and Becky has sinister plans for Costello

Monday’s Coronation Street episode (December 22) delivers plenty of shock moments, starting with Debbie causing chaos by being a no-show at her own hen party.

Elsewhere on the Street, Eva can no longer keep her conscience quiet and turns to Adam, confessing a huge truth she’s been keeping from Ben.

Here’s everything viewers can expect as the drama unfolds on the cobbles on Monday, December 22.

Debbie’s a no show (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie is a no show

Debbie’s run-up to the wedding goes off the rails before it’s even begun, with her hen do turning into a total non-event.

She swerves another text from Elaine and, when Ronnie mentions that her mates have planned a big night out, Debbie plasters on a smile and pretends she’s thrilled – though her heart clearly isn’t in it.

Back at the venue, Sally, Christina, Glenda and Bernie are all dressed up and waiting… and waiting… and waiting. But the bride-to-be is a no-show. Eventually, Debbie rings in from Leeds to confirm she won’t be making an appearance at all.

Undeterred, the hens shrug it off and crack on with the celebrations anyway because why let a missing bride ruin a good party?

Carl takes a worrying call (Credit: ITV)

2. Carl gets some news in Coronation Street spoilers

Carl Webster quietly checks his bank balance after shifting cash from Debbie’s account.

He’s in for a shocker though when Ronnie mentions that Debbie wants him to have power of attorney over her finances. Carl overhears and is visibly shaken.

Later on, Abi bolts after receiving a worrying call from Carl…

Costello gets a troubling visitor (Credit: ITV)

3. Becky confronts Costello

Lisa is blindsided when Carla asks to be removed from their mortgage, then spots her living it up online.

Hurt but composed, Lisa shares good news about Costello’s recovery, until Becky panics. As Costello is discharged, Becky flashes a police badge and takes charge… leaving him terrified. What does Becky have planned for him?

4. David embarrasses himself in Coronation Street spoilers

David decides to be a good sport and supports Shona during her next pregnancy milestone.

However, he soon embarrasses himself at Shona’s antenatal class. Awkward.

Eva spills the beans to Adam (Credit: ITV)

5. Will’s in trouble

Things get messy for the Driscolls when Carl reveals Eva’s credit card was found in a hotel room.

Maggie thinks it’s her lucky day, hoping to break Eva and Ben up. However, Ben then explains Will Driscoll used it. He’s bound to be in huge trouble.

6. Eva hides a secret

Susie casually mentions wanting a baby sibling, and while Ben’s on board, Eva is clearly rattled.

Afterwards, Adam finds Eva in tears, as it’s clear there’s far more she’s hiding. What’s going on?

