Coronation Street follow-up: As Tyrone is injured in hit and run, Alan Halsall opens up about major spinal injury for character

In a big twist last night in Coronation Street (Monday, September 8), Tyrone Dobbs suffered a major injury in a hit and run.

Betsy was walking in front of a car when it swerved her and went straight for Tyrone.

His family then rushed to the hospital to await news of his condition.

Tyrone was victim to a hit and run

Tyrone’s hit and run in Coronation Street

Last night in Weatherfield, Betsy Swain told her mum that she was out to spend her 18th birthday with her friends.

She then headed to the precinct and left Dylan a voice note, asking him to hang out with her.

As she was on the phone to Lisa, a car came speeding towards her but managed to swerve.

Lisa and Carla soon rushed to the scene to comfort Betsy as the emergency services tended to the hit and run victim.

With it becoming clear that Tyrone Dobbs had been the victim and was badly hurt, Fiz and Evelyn were then informed before heading to the hospital.

It was there that Fiz was told that Tyrone might’ve suffered internal damage.

Tyrone has severe injuries

Alan Halsall reveals serious spinal injury for Tyrone

Next week, Tyrone wakes up and tells Fiz that he can’t feel his legs. This comes as he’s diagnosed with a serious spinal injury.

Speaking about how Tyrone feels when he wakes up, actor Alan Halsall has also teased a long and complicated road ahead for his character: “Initially, there is a concern that he might not get up at all. There’s real fear there, and not just fear from Tyrone but fear from Fiz and the kids and his mum and gran. They don’t know if he’ll walk again or how life is going to look going forward. But he knows they will all try to stick together and face what the future holds.”

He also explained: “The show’s brilliant at doing the research. The thing is with a spinal injury, though, is that they’re different for every single person. So speaking to the medical professionals who are on set, I’m wanting to know ‘how much can I turn my shoulders? How much can I turn my head?’ But everybody has a different reaction to their surgery, and therefore there is no real timeline.

“It means that we don’t have to be so specific, because that could also bring its challenges. But it’s being aware that there are people at home who this has happened to for real. The charity is also arranging for us to meet someone who has been living through a similar situation so it will be invaluable to get some insight from them.”

It's a difficult road ahead

Spinal injury charity assists Corrie in storyline

The charity Spinal Injuries Association have been assisting Coronation Street in this storyline and shared: “We are grateful to ITV studios and Coronation Street for raising awareness of the trauma of spinal cord injury, the terrifying impact of sudden paralysis and the long-term management of neuropathic pain and permanent mobility issues.

“Spinal Injuries Association has offered clinical expertise and guidance to accurately represent, as much as feasibly possible, the experience of those who may be living through similar trauma to Tyrone. Seeing the impact on his life and those around him like Fiz will increase public understanding of the experience for the 105,000 people living with spinal cord injury across the UK, many of whom struggle to access the care and expertise they need.”

