‘Hurt’ Angellica Bell lets rip over Martin Lewis axe as she hits out over ‘sad’ way sacking was ‘handled’

TV star Angellica Bell has opened up about being sacked from The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Angellica, who is a regular presenter on BBC’s The One Show, recently appeared in the Celebrity Big Brother house. While taking part in the show, the 49-year-old host broke down in tears in the Diary Room as she spoke about being “secretly sacked” from Martin Lewis‘ show in 2023.

Producers claimed Angellica’s departure was due to her appearing on Channel 5’s rival show Shop Smart, Save Money. Days before filming for Martin’s show, it’s claimed she was told she was no longer needed.

Angellica was emotional over the axe in the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Angellica Bell ‘hurt’ by Martin Lewis axe

In an exclusive interview with The Sun for Fabulous Magazine, Angellica opened up about her departure from the show for the first time. She also explained how it affected her.

You work with people, you go through so much and build up bonds, and when that’s gone, with no card, no thanks, it’s really hard.

“I think I was hurt because it wasn’t my fault. You work with people, you go through so much and build up bonds, and when that’s gone, with no card, no thanks, it’s really hard,” she said.

Angellica continued: “I’m a nobody in this business. I’m at the bottom of the food chain, so when it changed, it changed a lot for me, not just emotionally, but financially, too. When you love something – you love the show, the audience and the people who work on it – and then it’s gone. . . I was sad.”

Angellica was ‘hurt’ by how she was treated by the Martin Lewis Money Show (Credit: ITV)

‘People need to take care of people’s feelings’

Despite affecting Angellica on a personal level, she stated she is willing to move forward and not hold a grudge against Martin.

“Things happen, things change. I respect the decision, but I think the way it was handled. . . People need to take care of people’s feelings,” she added.

Angellica insisted she always tries to “treat people how I want to be treated” and sometimes puts “other people’s feelings above mine”.

“But not everyone works the same way. It is what it is.”

