Channel 5 has announced that Vanessa Feltz will be hosting a new chat show, which will be airing daily from Monday, March 24.

The broadcaster announced the exciting news today (Wednesday, March 5) – and revealed some more details about the upcoming show…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

Vanessa Feltz to front new daily chat show

Channel 5 will be airing its new chat show, Vanessa, on weekdays from Monday, March 24, onwards.

The show, which will air at lunchtime, will see Vanessa have heart-to-hearts with viewers, as well as welcome a variety of guests. All the latest news agendas will also be discussed on the new show.

The lunchtime slot will likely mean it’ll go up against beloved ITV show Loose Women.

Channel 5 said: “Vanessa will be appointment-to-view, heart-warming, hard-hitting, straight-talking television. Whether she’s talking about relationships, parenting, gossip or fashion, Vanessa will guarantee open, honest, and fun discussions.

“Expect celebrities as you’ve never seen them before, real life confessions, commiserations and celebrations – with the agenda set by the viewer.”

Vanessa is to front a new chat show (Credit: ITV)

‘National treasure’ Vanessa Feltz ‘cannot wait to get started’

Vanessa added: “I cannot wait to get started on this sparkling adventure with Channel 5.

“This show is all about YOU – your stories, your opinions, your emotions, and your triumphs.”

She then continued: “Television’s never been so real, honest, or unpredictable. Life isn’t perfect, so let’s not pretend it is – let’s help each other out, have a giggle, and make every show a conversation worth having so kick off your shoes and come and join me for lunch, relax with a bit of me time and let’s have a ball!”

Vanessa’s new show launches in a couple of weeks (Credit: ITV)

‘Our audience love her’

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor for Channel 5, expressed his joy over signing Vanessa for the new show.

“We are thrilled to have signed Vanessa, an award-winning broadcaster and bona-fide national treasure, to our daytime line-up. Our audience love her, and there is nobody better for viewers to spend their lunchtimes with every single weekday,” he said.

Ian Rumsey, Managing Director of Content at ITN, also said: “Vanessa defined the genre with her first talk show and this new slot on Channel 5 is a brilliant and unique opportunity to work with one of the pioneers of talk shows, and take all that talent, energy and experience to create a fresh twist to daytime chat.”

Her original talk show aired between 1994 and 1998.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz branded ‘disgustingly fat’ by husband who told her ‘lose weight or lose me’

Will you be tuning in? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.