Vanessa Feltz in savage on-air clap back at troll who told her he’d rather ’scoop his own eyes out’ than watch her new show

Vanessa Feltz fired back at a viewer live on air during the first episode of her new self-titled daytime chat show today.

Earlier today (March 24), the 63-year-old presenter launched her Channel 5 show, which featured former Corrie star Helen Flanagan and friend Lizzie Cundy as guests.

Despite Vanessa’s long-lasting career in television and broadcasting, it seems not everyone is a fan of her new venture…

Vanessa Feltz fires back at daytime show backlash

Halfway through the first episode, Vanessa, who left This Morning after 33 years for her own show, read some comments from viewers at home, which also included messages from her grandchildren.

However, one person named James Martin didn’t hold back and said exactly how he felt. Despite not being in favour of Vanessa, it didn’t stop her from reading his message out loud.

It turns out we actually have a spoon here, which I’m going to send to you, and you can personally scoop out your eyes with it, James.

“James Martin says: ‘I would rather someone scooped my eyes out with a spoon,’” she said.

No stranger to telling it how it is, Vanessa immediately fired back: “It turns out we actually have a spoon here, which I’m going to send to you, and you can personally scoop out your eyes with it, James. We’re going to post it to you right now.”

‘Very pink!’

Following the first episode, other viewers gave their honest opinions on X, formerly Twitter.

“I actually really enjoyed #Vanessa despite the ‘pinkness’ of it lol. Definitely a much better alternative to #loosewomen although that’s not hard!” one user said.

“The Vanessa show is all very pink,” another person observed.

“Vanessa Feltz‘s show is no different than ITV’s loose Women,” a third wrote.

“I love Vanessa Feltz, just started watching her show now,” a fourth person wrote.

Vanessa is on Channel 5 weekdays at 12.30pm.

