Cruz Beckham’s surprising reaction to Brooklyn feud as he reveals ‘hopes’ for the future

Cruz Beckham has appeared to suggest he’s hoping for a reconciliation with his brother Brooklyn, amid the family feud.

It’s fair to say it’s been a dramatic few months for the Beckhams, following Brooklyn’s scathing statement against his family. The chef has reportedly only asked his parents, Victoria and David, to communicate with him through lawyers.

This week though, amid the very public family feud, David and Victoria shared a birthday message to Brooklyn on his 27th birthday. However, this was something that apparently didn’t go down well with Brooklyn.

And now, Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz has hinted he is open to making up with him.

The family are feuding at the moment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cruz Beckham’s response to Brooklyn amid feud

Brooklyn grabbed the world’s attention this year following his bombshell Instagram statement about his mum and dad. The eldest of their four kids, he accused his parents of ‘always putting Brand Beckham first’.

Another shock allegation included how his mum, Victoria, “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and instead “inappropriately” danced on him.

The Beckhams have not responded to Brooklyn’s allegations. Brooklyn’s siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, have also remained silent throughout.

However, Cruz has now revealed he is hoping to reconcile with big brother Brooklyn.

Cruz was quizzed about his brother recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cruz reveals ‘hopes’ for reconciliation

This week, while on a walk with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, Cruz was quizzed by the paps about brother Brooklyn. He was asked: “Any well-wishes to your brother on his birthday.”

Cruz replied: “Happy birthday,” to which he was questioned: “Any chance you guys will repair the relationship? Are you hopeful for that?”

In video footage as seen on Hello!, Cruz then said back: “Hope so.”

Cruz’s ‘olive branch’

It comes after Cruz made a touching gesture online about Brooklyn that fans were convinced was an “olive branch”.

In February, Cruz took to Instagram and posted a collection of seemingly random photographs. The first photo in the slew is an adorable black and white shot of himself and his two brothers, taken during their childhood.

Brooklyn is in the middle of his younger siblings and is grinning at the camera with his arms tightly around them. Cruz and Romeo, now 23, are also smiling happily.

It was hoped among Cruz’s following that the Instagram post, which does not appear to be in aid of anything specific, was a way of him reaching out to Brooklyn.

Writing in the comments, one follower said: “Somebody’s giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it!”

Another added: “I hope you all work it out together soon!” A third penned: “I hope the olive branch is accepted, life is too short.”

