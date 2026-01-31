Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly considering a major offer to release unseen footage from their wedding vow-renewal service.

The ceremony, which took place in August 2025, saw Brooklyn snub his own family from attending.

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s vow renewal ceremony

Last summer, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony held in upstate New York.

It came three years after they tied the knot in 2022. It was in this ceremony that Brooklyn claimed his mum, Victoria Beckham, “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, in the schedule, was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he said in a scathing statement earlier this month.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Explaining the thinking behind their vow renewal ceremony, Brooklyn wrote: “We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness. Not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Brooklyn and Nicola weighing up huge offer over wedding footage

David, Victoria, their sons, Romeo and Cruz, and their daughter, Harper, weren’t invited to the vow renewal ceremony. In fact, they only reportedly found out about it via an American website.

Now, it’s being reported that Brooklyn and Nicola are weighing up a huge offer to release the footage of their service. However, footage from their 2022 wedding is highly unlikely to ever be released.

As the Beckhams weren’t invited to the ceremony, it’s therefore likely that they would see the wedding vow renewal footage at the same time as the rest of the world should it be released. This would be yet another blow for the family, who always seemingly had a tight bond with Brooklyn.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “As you can imagine, everyone is desperate to sign Nicola and Brooklyn up. After all, Netflix secured the exclusive rights to David and Victoria’s own documentaries, and they both topped the international charts and were huge hits.

“Given the couple spend so much of their life online, as young people and influencers do, they also have countless never-before-seen off-cuts and sweet, at-home moments which would make for a fascinating insight into their world,” they then continued.

The Beckhams weren’t invited to Brooklyn’s wedding vow renewal (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn and Nicola feel it would be ‘special’ to show ‘everyone how in love they are’

The source continued.

“But crucially, after all the furore of their original wedding — both the bride and groom were left in tears on the big day — their second ceremony was exactly how they wanted it, and all on camera. They feel it would be special to let fans see some of the ceremony and show everyone how in love they are. It would certainly make for compelling viewing, especially in light of bombshell recent weeks. They could make as much as £10million if they say yes to a deal.”

According to The Sun, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, and Paramount are all in the running to be involved.

The source added that the couple have had “loads” of offers, but have yet to make a decision.

ED! has contacted Brooklyn and Nicola’s representatives for comment.

