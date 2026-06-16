David and Victoria Beckham ‘devastated’ as estranged son Brooklyn takes ‘performative swipe’ at family feud in public video

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly been left “devastated” as son Brooklyn took a swipe at the ongoing family feud in a new video.

The 26-year-old is currently estranged from his famous family amid an ongoing feud. The eldest Beckham son hit out at his family in January, accusing them of being “controlling” and claiming he doesn’t want to reconcile with them.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been feuding with the Beckhams for over a year now (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn Beckham’s latest swipe in ongoing family feud

In a new video posted on his Instagram, Brooklyn seemingly takes a swipe at the ongoing family feud, in what appears to be a promotional video for American food ordering and delivery company, DoorDash.

In the video, Brooklyn can be seen sitting on his sofa, speaking to the camera.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home… It’s a long story,” Brooklyn says.

He then stands up and walks off-screen, placing two World Cup tickets on the table. A watch (which could be the one his dad gifted him) and a stack of unopened letters can be seen next to the tickets – perhaps a nod to Harper’s failed attempt to contact her brother?

A caption then appears reading: “It’s complicated. More soon.”

“Long story @doordash #DoorDashPartner #DeliverUsToFutbol #FifaWorldCup2026,” Brooklyn captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn slammed

It’s safe to say that Brooklyn’s followers weren’t impressed by his antics and took to the comment section to slam him.

“When you have to keep having digs at your family to stay relevant,” one follower commented.

“You’re at home because you divorced your entire family?” another wrote.

“Seem very happy to still be profiting off the Beckham name,” a third remarked.

“Love the fact that he got the gig because he is Beckham’s son, yet shades his father in the commercial,” another said.

“This is tasteless,” a fifth fumed.

“Very poor form, Brooklyn!” another added.

The Beckhams are ‘devastated’ by the feud (Credit: Cover Images)

David and Victoria ‘devastated’ amid Brooklyn feud

Brooklyn’s new video hasn’t gone down well at home either.

Friends of the Beckhams lashed out at Brooklyn during a chat with the Daily Mail.

“To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents inconsolable is shocking,” they claimed.

“Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.”

ED! has contacted the Beckhams and Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

Read more: David Beckham brings interview to a halt as he’s questioned on Brooklyn drama

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