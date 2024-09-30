Strictly star Alexandra Burke announces she’s engaged to partner months after welcoming baby

Strictly alumni and singer Alexandra Burke has announced she is engaged.

The popular star took to Instagram to share an idyllic clip detailing her engagement – including dreamy candlelight, floral displays and a stunning garden setting.

The star shared an insight into this new milestone in her caption…

Alexandra Burke is engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Alexandra Burke announces she’s engaged

Alexandra penned: “Here’s to us forever! I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend. Bring on the Burke-Randolph wedding. I can’t wait to call you my husband.”

The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Sunday. She is set to wed her footballer partner, Darren, who she welcomed her first child with in June 2022. They welcomed their second child last September. However, the pair both choose to keep their children’s names private.

In other snaps, Alexandra sported a stunning lace green gown, where Darren could be seen down on one knee.

Of course, plenty of star-studded pals and fans flocked to the comment sections to share their congratulations!

The pair share two children (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Comedian Dawn French wrote: “Woooohoooo!”

Singer Anastacia penned: “Congrats kids.”

“Congrats babies!” gushed Michelle Visage.

“So so so happy for you,” stated podcast host Elizabeth Day.

“Congratulations beautiful,” chimed in Mrs Hinch.

Alexandra Burke’s relationship

No details were spared in the stunning proposal, with countless balloons trimmed with polaroid pictures of the couple decorating the walk-up to to where Darren got down on one knee.

It was here that the Bournemouth footballer popped the question with a sparkling diamond ring.

The X Factor winner has been in a relationship with 37-year-old goal keeper Darren since April 2021.

Meanwhile, Alexandra recently hinted at the pair looking to welcome a third child, in a chat on Loose Women.

She said: “I returned to work two months after having both babies. I love to work. I want to make them proud. My mum did that with us.

“I’m so desperate for another baby. I would take more time off if I had a third. I don’t regret anything but after that first few months, they’re basically off the college. So I get why people want more time.”

Awww!

