England Lionesses midfielder Ella Toone and her partner Joe Bunney got engaged earlier this month, following a romantic beachside proposal. And now she’s showed off her gorgeous ring, thought to have cost Joe £7.5k,

Ella won’t be the first of the England women’s football squad to tie the knot. Striker Chloe Kelly married Everton groundsman Scott Moore in Cheshire last summer.

Shortly afterwards, she joked to British Vogue that she was glad she would never be going through it again, since “it was so nerve-wracking”.

Let’s hope Ella isn’t feeling the nerves just yet…

Several of Ella Toone’s teammates have publicly celebrated her engagement to partner Joe Bunney (Credit: Splash News)

Lioness star Ella Toone celebrates engagement to partner Joe Bunney

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone, from Tyldesley, near Wigan, announced her engagement to her partner Joe Bunney on Instagram on August 10. But they actually became engaged a week earlier, on August 4.

Her caption was simple: “Forever,” plus the date and a series of emojis. It was a romantic beachside proposal in front of a giant heart adorned with red roses.

Among those celebrating the happy couple in the comments section were teammate Beth Mead, who wrote: “I knew it, so happy for you both. Congrats. Love you both!”

Fellow Lioness Keira Walsh commented, “Woooo congrats buzzing for you both.”

Georgia Stanway, Esme Morgan and Alessia Russo were all there in the comments, too, with love heart emojis and words of congratulations.

Ella’s bling is estimated to have cost £7.5k (Credit: Instagram)

Ella Toone’s engagement ring worth an estimated £7,500

According to the diamond specialists over at UK jeweller Steven Stone, Ella Toone’s engagement ring features a 1 carat round-cut diamond and has an estimated value of £7,500.

“Ella’s engagement ring showcases a stunning 1-carat round brilliant diamond in a timeless solitaire setting,” one expert said. “A round-cut diamond symbolises eternal love and unity, with its endless circle representing an unbreakable bond and its brilliant sparkle reflecting the joy and optimism of a lifelong partnership.

“The stone is held securely in place by a classic four-claw design, offering both elegance and durability – perfect for someone with an active lifestyle. Its clean, fuss-free style ensures the diamond remains the star of the show, while the secure setting means it can be worn with confidence every day.”

Ella was congratulated by her teammates, including Alessia Russo (Credit: England/YouTube)

Why a hen do in Benidorm could be on the cards

Since April 2024, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo have had a regular Radio 5 Live show with new mum Vick Hope, during which she asks them all sorts of questions about what it’s like inside the England camp.

In one episode, Ella told Alessia and Vick that if she ever got married, she’d have “loads of bridesmaids”.

Who would be her “chief bridesmaid”, aka maid of honour? Probably Alessia Russo, she said. “I know where I’d take you for your hen do,” Alessia replied. “Benidorm.”

“Oh yes, I would like that!” came Ella’s reply.

“Time for Alessia to bring out her best party-planning skills!” one user wrote on X. “She’s got some serious hen do prep ahead.”

Ella Toone is engaged! Looks like Alessia Russo has a hen do to plan… pic.twitter.com/mPoUSTo2Cq — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 9, 2025

