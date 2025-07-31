Lionesses star Ella Toone has sadly announced that her beloved grandmother has died.

The footballing star’s heartbreaking blow came on the day she helped England win the Euros in Switzerland.

Lionesses star Ella Toone dealt sad blow after Euro’s win

Taking to Instagram today (Thursday, July 31), Lionesses star Ella, 25, announced the heartbreaking news to her 808k followers. She revealed that her nan died just hours before the final.

Ella shared a range of pictures of herself and her Nana Maz. One picture showed her and her gran wearing bucket hats with “Buzzing my head off” written on them. The picture was taken in 2022, with Ella sporting her Euros winner medal from that year.

Another picture shows her nan smiling for the camera while wearing a shirt reading “It’s coming home”.

A third picture shows Ella, in her Manchester United kit, hugging her nan, who’s sporting a United scarf. Other pictures show Ella and brother Joe with her nan, the family posing with her in the garden, Ella’s boyfriend Joe smiling with her whilst she’s wearing an England top, and one of her nan and her late husband.

Ella’s tribute to her grandmother

“Even in the highest of highs life can hit you with the lowest of lows. My Nana Maz took her last breath on the morning of our Euro final. I have comfort in knowing she got to watch from the best seat in the house with Dad, her favourite person,” Ella captioned the post.

Ella’s father died last year following a battle with prostate cancer.

“’ll miss you forever nan but I’ll cherish the special memories we made, there isn’t enough words I can possibly say to sum up the person you were, but I’m grateful you were my nanna. My football-loving, crazy, funny Nan,” she then continued.

“All those years ago, when you put a bet on at the bookies that I would play for England one day & on the day you leave us, we bring it home again. You always knew it. Say hello to our angels up there, grandad’s been waiting for you for a while,” she then added.

“Love you always, our ‘ famous ‘ Nanna Maz. Hello Nan. It’s Ella x.”

Fans send their support

Ella’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with their support.

“Oh, this is just [sad eyes emoji] you are a proper trooper, Tooney girl,” one follower commented.

“Thinking of you & your family Toons,” England star Nikita Parris wrote.

“Sending love to you and the Toones Tooney,” another follower said.

“Omg Ella, I can’t even begin start with the strength you must have to go out and do a performance that you did knowing your nana had passed that day! You are an inspiration! Keep being strong you’ve made both your nan, dad and family very proud,” a third gushed.

