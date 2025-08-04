Vick Hope and Calvin Harris announce birth of first baby as they share tot’s name and graphic post-birth image

TV and radio star Vick Hope and DJ Calvin Harris have welcomed their first baby.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter confirmed she and her Scottish hubby were expecting their first child in May. Despite the couple being notoriously private about their personal life, fans rushed to congratulate the pair on the exciting news on her Instagram page.

However, in a new update, it has been revealed that Vick has given birth.

Vick and Calvin welcome first child (Credit: Cover Images)

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris welcome first baby

Calvin posted a carousel of pictures on his grid – and one was pretty gruesome!

The first showed the DJ cuddled up to their baby – a little boy. The second showed Calvin meeting his son immediately following his water birth. Another showed Vick in the birthing pool, before a picture of her entire placenta, the placenta being dried out and placenta capsules were shared.

He captioned the shot: “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

Vick reshared a couple of the pics on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the one with Calvin and the baby: “My boys [sunshine emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

Reaction

Following the announcement, fans and friends took to Instagram to wish the couple on the new addition to their family.

Laura Whitmore said: “Congrats to you both! Enjoy the magic.” Gemma Atkinson posted: “Beautiful. Congratulations to you both. Well done Vick!!!” Pixie Lott shared: “Omg congrats Vick and Calvin!!!! So lovely!”

Vick and Calvin had a festival-themed wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

Vick and Calvin’s private relationship

After crossing paths back in the early 2000s, Vick and Calvin didn’t officially become a couple until 2022.

However, their relationship moved fast as they had already tied the knot by September 2023.

The pair said “I do” in a magical, festival-inspired ceremony at Hulne Priory in Northumberland. Their big day reflected their shared love of music and the outdoors.

With many industry pals, their wedding guest list included AJ Odudu, Vernon Kay, and Scott Mills, to name a few.

For music, the legendary Nile Rodgers and his band Chic flew in from the US to perform live at the reception.

Read more: Inside Vick Hope’s colourful love life – split from famous ex, fling with X Factor winner, dates with Anthony Joshua and superstar husband

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.