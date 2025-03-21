Former Strictly pro dancer AJ Pritchard has confirmed his engagement to his model girlfriend Zara Zoffany after two years of dating.

However, it doesn’t seem as though the star was ready to announce the big news when Lisa Snowdon leaked it on stage last night (Thursday, March 20).

Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard ‘put on spot’ at Smiley Charity Film Awards

Last night saw Lisa Snowdon accidentally reveal that Strictly star AJ and his girlfriend, Zara Zoffany, are engaged. Lisa let the new slip whilst hosting the Smiley Charity Film Awards.

Bringing AJ out on stage, Lisa said: “You’re such a big supporter of the Smiley’s. You’ve been supporting them for very many years, haven’t you?”

“Honestly, it’s fantastic to be here. And just every single film, every single charity has the chance to be seen in this scenario, and I think it’s really important,” AJ replied.

It was at this point that Lisa made her blunder.

AJ and Zara have been together for two years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star AJ Pritchard engaged

Lisa then continued, saying: “And just on another note, a little birdie told me, are you engaged? Have you just got engaged?”

Laughing nervously, AJ replied, “Officially no.”

“Oh I’ve just put you on the spot,” Lisa then said.

Lisa admitted she put the Strictly star ‘on the spot’ (Credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett)

“But my fiancée is in the room somewhere up there with a lovely ring on so we are not officially out there but now we are officially out there,” AJ then said.

“It’s an exclusive!” Lisa declared.

AJ and Zara are engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ on engagement to Zara

Embracing the news, AJ said: “This is an exclusive! I will now post the video of me and my lovely fiancée in Hyde Park getting engaged. It’s very romantic. It’s very cute. Yeah, it’s out there now, Zara wherever you are.”

“Whoops! Congratulations. Amazing,” Lisa then went on to say.

“Thank you so much. We are here for very important stuff but life is what gets you,” AJ responded.

“You shouldn’t feel bad. You’ve got to celebrate everything,” Lisa then added.

Lisa quizzed AJ about his engagement on stage last night (Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Smiley Charity Film Awards)

Zara hinted earlier this month that she was engaged. The model shared some snaps from a night out on her story, including one of her showing off an engagement ring.

“Miss Engaged,” the caption of the photo read.

