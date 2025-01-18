Inside Strictly star AJ Pritchard’s love life after ex ‘found messages to another woman’ following fireball blaze

Dancer and choreographer AJ Pritchard, age 30, broke up with Abbie Quinnen after she saw that he had been texting another woman, according to reports on the pair’s love life at the time.

Now, he’s celebrating three years with his girlfriend Zara Zoffany, amid rumours of an engagement.

For her part, Abbie fancied a “fresh chance” at love last year. Reports pinned her for a Love Island stint.

For Halloween, she “dressed up as her ex” – see her Instagram. That’s awkward.

Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen separated in 2022

In September 2022, pro dancer AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen had split after four years together.

They met during a tour and started dating in 2019. Mutual friends introduced them.

She later claimed that she’d “caught him texting another woman”.

The separation tore her world apart, she said at the time.

Among the stressors in their relationship was a particularly trying incident involving a fireball. They were trying to film a “life hack” trick that involved highly flammable liquid.

Abbie, then 23, suffered second and third degree burns, and the abuse of online trolls in the days that followed.

“He was completely emotionless and ended everything,” she said after the breakup. “He told me he no longer loved me and didn’t want to be with me anymore.”

“I kept asking him about the girl from the messages,” the Mirror quotes her as saying. “But from the moment I brought her up he completely changed.”

The breakup knocked her confidence. Hopefully, however, she came to see the challenge of “rebuilding” herself as an opportunity, rather than an insurmountable obstacle.

What was next for AJ Pritchard’s love life?

AJ met Zara Zoffany in September 2022 while competing on The Challenge UK together, and the pair hit it off pretty quickly.

She’s an influencer and hospitality heiress, coming from a family of well known hoteliers with elite connections. She was among the cast of MTV International reality TV series The Royal World.

AJ and Zara began dating that year, and have been together since.

In early 2024, the couple sparked engagement rumours after they posted photos of a romantic getaway in Paris. Paris has a reputation for being a romantic city. Ergo, one of them must have popped the question.

But they gave no evidence to support the rumour. Nor, incidentally, have they shut it down.

On January 2, they collaborated on an Instagram post featuring several photos of them wearing dress clothes in what looks like a swanky restaurant, possibly for new year’s eve.

“3rd new year with you,” Zara wrote in the caption. “Only gets better.”

In a separate post, they wrote that they were “looking back on all the beautiful memories we’ve created. 2024 has truly been a whirlwind!”

“Each adventure, laugh, & moment feels like a gift. So thankful for you and everything we’ve experienced side by side. To exploring new horizons, & cherishing every connection. Bring on 2025 & the magic of togetherness!”

