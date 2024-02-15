AJ Pritchard teases he could make Strictly Come Dancing return four years after exit

Former Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard has admitted he would be keen to make a return to the show – under the right circumstances.

The Strictly Come Dancing star left the show suddenly in 2020 after four years, leaving fans devastated.

Now AJ has offered fans fresh hope for a Strictly return – if the stars align.

AJ Pritchard (left) with his brother Curtis – the pair starred on Hollyoaks together! (Credit: Cover Images)

Could AJ Pritchard return to Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly star AJ told The Daily Express that Strictly is “a great show”. He said: “As a dancer, I will never turn my back on dancing, it’s what led me to be in the position that I’m in now.”

However, there’s a special position on the show he’d like to try – and it isn’t being a professional dancer!

AJ said: “I would love to be a judge, I could get my judging head on. I’m always doing different judging jobs around the country. I do love being in that position.”

Sadly for AJ, none of the current Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are expected to leave in 2024.

Who is AJ Pritchard?

Alex Joseph “AJ” Pritchard, 29, is a British dancer and choreographer. He appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly from 2016 to 2019.

However, Stricly is far from his only big name TV gig! AJ also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, dancing alongside Chloe Hewitt. The pair made the semi-finals of the competition.

Since Strictly, AJ has appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Hunted and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! He also passed Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022.

He’s even ventured into acting! He portrayed Marco in Hollyoaks in 2021.

AJ Pritchard reached the semi-finals with his Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner Claudia Fragapane in 2016 (Credit: ACE/INFphoto.com)

Who did AJ Pritchard dance with on Strictly Come Dancing?

On Strictly Come Dancing, AJ danced with British gymnast Claudia Fragapane on series 14 in 2016. The pair scored highly with their Charleston in week three and American Smooth in week six. The ultimately made the semi-final, before losing out to Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton.

AJ’s second season in the competition didn’t go any better. Dancing with The Saturdays songstress Mollie King in 2017, the pair were in the bottom two on consecutive weeks for their Cha-Cha-Cha and Foxtrot. However, AJ and Mollie were able to pull it back and also made the semi-finals. Joe McFadden and Katya Jones won the series.

Third time lucky it was not to be for AJ, as he danced with Paralympian Lauren Steadman for series 16 in 2018. The pair made the semi-finals despite receiving the lowest scores consecutively from weeks 9 to 12. Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were the eventual winners.

Finally, in 2019, AJ danced with YouTuber Saffron Barker. The pair wowed with their Foxtrot on week five and their Waltz on week eight, but were eventually eliminated in week 10. They came sixth in the competition overall, which Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse won.

Read more: Strictly star AJ Pritchard announces he’s quit acting after soap debut brutally mocked

Would you like to see AJ Pritchard return to Strictly Come Dancing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.