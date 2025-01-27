Taylor Swift attended another Chiefs game last night (January 26) to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. But it seems not everyone is pleased with her reaction to their win.

As the Chiefs once again come out victorious, they have officially qualified for the Super Bowl yet again.

Which means it’s another year that Swifties will get to see Taylor show up to support Travis – just like she did last night. But the public celebration of the pair seems to have drawn a mixed reaction.

Taylor ran onto the pitch to celebrate Travis’ win (Credit: YouTube)

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Since beginning their relationship in September 2023, Taylor has faced massive criticism from football fans, who feel she is taking over the sport.

This was once again reflected in the response to her celebration. After the match, Taylor, along with other supporters, headed onto the pitch to celebrate. She and Travis shared a hug and a kiss, mirroring their adorable interaction at the last Super Bowl.

The official NFL X page shared a video of Taylor and Travis after the match, walking through the crowd. The couple are holding onto each other while waving at the fans. The caption of the post wrote: “What a moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.”

One fan commented: “Absolutely ruining what was the most entertaining league and sport.”

Another added: “Oh look. The NFL got exactly what they wanted. Another photoshoot session.”

A third penned: “Get these two off camera. We are sick of it.”

What a moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixC0gAiFh6 — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

Despite the harsh response, some fans still remain convinced that Taylor is actually helping bringing a whole new generation to the sport. Due to her influence on pop culture at the minute, all her fans who have grown to love her, ahem, Love Story with Travis are now tuning in and getting involved with the sport.

Their supporters turned to the comments to defend the couple’s public displays of affection.

One wrote: “The King and Queen of the NFL.”

Another commented: “That’s a power couple right there.”

“Incredible moment. Incredible couple. I’m so happy for them. And I’m so glad she was there to support him. Everyone would be insulting her or making up rumours if she missed the important game.”

Taylor was supporting Travis at his game (Credit: NFL/X)

Travis and Taylor’s relationship

Taylor has been a regular attendee at the Chiefs games since they began dating – just like Travis would always show up at her iconic Eras Tour.

Her appearance at the Super Bowl actually inspired her hit song The Alchemy from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. And their relationship was also the subject of another fan favourite, So High School.

The pair began their relationship after Travis spoke about the singer on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast. As friendship bracelets became a signature for her shows, he admitted he had made her a bracelet with his number on it – but didn’t get a chance to give it to her.

The news travelled to Taylor who had not long split from Loose Women star Denise Welch’s son, Matty Healy. She then reached out to Travis and they have been going strong ever since.

