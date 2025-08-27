Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s proposal – ex-boyfriend’s reaction; ‘special’ location; star getting ‘antsy’ waiting

Taylor Swift announced the huge news that she was engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce last night (August 26). And the proposal looked HUGE.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their relationship back in summer of 2023, after he made a public plea on his podcast about wanting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at her Eras Tour. This news made its way back to Taylor, and the rest was history.

So far, they’ve kept their relationship details private, only recently giving fans an insight into what they’re like together when she made an appearance on his New Height’s podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce just a few weeks ago.

But now, they’re engaged. And we already know quite a lot of details about the proposal. So, let’s have a deep dive into what we know.

Taylor Swift confirmed her engagement last night (Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages)

Ring cost

Taylor Swift shocked the world by posting adorable pictures of her and Travis Kelce. The post included a close-up on the sparkling, huge ring. And it’s believed to have cost the American football player a whopping $700k (£520k).

The ring is believed to be a 12 carat cushion-cut diamond – an elongated shape. And we can see it has rounded corners and the diamond is what takes centre stage.

Celebs have congratulated the happy couple (Credit: YouTube)

Flower arrangement price

But believe it or not, the flower arrangement also cost a huge amount as Travis did not miss a thing.

The pics showed Taylor and Travis standing in a huge garden of flowers. And some fans even noted the nod to her own song I Hate It Here. In the song she sings about going to “secret gardens” when she wants to get away.

But according to People Magazine, the floral arrangement could have cost a huge $38,000 (£28.265k).

Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023 (Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages.com/CoverImages)

Location and date of proposal – as Taylor was getting ‘antsy’

As it turns out, after a lot of speculation, Travis simply popped the big question in his own back garden.

Travis’ own dad revealed the little details during an interview with News 5.

Ed Kelce revealed: “I told him repeatedly: ‘You could do it on the side of the road. Do it in any place that makes it a special event.'”

So Ed explained Travis took Taylor out to the back garden to “have a glass of wine” before dinner and “that’s when he asked her”.

But while we don’t know the exact date of the proposal, Ed revealed that it was “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago”.

He explained: “Travis was going to put it off until this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy. But he was going to put it off until this week to make some grand thing.”

Jason Kelce has always been a Taylor fan (Credit: YouTube)

Family’s reaction to Taylor Swift being engaged

Ed also revealed that after the proposal, both Taylor and Travis called their family to let them know they are engaged.

He said: “They started FaceTiming me and their mother, and her folks, to make sure everybody knew. To see them together is great.”

While no other family member has publicly spoken about the engagement, Travis’ brother and sister-in-law have liked the post.

Taylor made her appearance on his podcast earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend reacts to her being engaged

Taylor has quite a few exes who would probably rather avoid interacting with her post announcing she’s engaged.

But Taylor Lautner, who dated Taylor way back in 2009, has a very strong friendship with her now. And his wife is a huge Taylor fan.

Their friendship has stayed strong in the years after their break-up to the point he joined her on stage at the Eras Tour. So it’s not really a surprise he is the only ex-boyfriend to have reacted to the announcement.

He reshared a clip of Taylor saying ‘I can’t believe this is happening’ from her appearance at the SuperBowl. And over the top of it was the engagement pictures.

What has Taylor and Travis said about marriage in the past?

Taylor usually keeps her private life as quiet as she possibly can. So she hasn’t publicly spoken about what marriage to Travis would look like.

However, in a chat with Cosmopolitan way back in 2012, she confirmed marriage and kids were something she wanted.

She told them: “Being a full-time mum, doing everything for my kids and having a bunch of them – one day I’m sure.”

But just a few weeks ago on Travis’ podcast, Taylor gushed about his romantic gestures.

She said their relationship was what she “had been writing about” in her songs through her whole life.

We’re so excited for the happy couple!

