All eyes were on Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl 2025 as her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the singer probably wasn’t met with the reaction she expected while appearing on the stadium’s big screen for the first time.

While Tay Tay cheered on Kelce‘s team, Eagles fans made her feel pretty unwelcome…

Taylor Swift appeared shocked by the crowd’s reaction (Credit: TYouTube)

Taylor Swift gets booed at Super Bowl 2025

The Fearless singer cut a casual look in a white tank top and glittering shorts as she arrived at the Super Bowl to support her beau.

And, while Taylor’s fans waited with baited breath to see her on the big screen, the reaction she got from football fans in the stadium was unexpected. That’s because the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans began to boo when Taylor appeared on the jumbotron.

The only one who had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She was booed out of the stadium.

Taken aback by the booing, the singer quickly gave the side eye. A clip depicting the moment shows Taylor turning to her friend to say something afterwards. A lip reader has now decoded Taylor’s reaction to the moment.

The Daily Mail reports that the confused singer turned to her friend and said: “Aww what? What’s going on?”

Taylor Swift is boldly booed by Eagles fans at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/SwflcGMekJ — DPS (@DPoliticalScope) February 10, 2025

Even President Donald Trump chipped in to kick Taylor while she was down. He was in the stadium to watch the match and later tweeted: “The only one who had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She was booed out of the stadium.”

The pair have been dating since September 2023 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Swifties support Taylor

Obviously, Swifties were annoyed by Taylor’s treatment at the Super Bowl. As a result, they took to X to voice their disappointment.

Defending the singer, one fan wrote: “Taylor Swift was booed because it was basically a Philadelphia Eagles home game. The Dome was 90-95% Eagles fans.”

Another added: “What does it say about people that while Taylor Swift fans are always so supportive of Travis and her and people were so nice when he attended shows meanwhile she is getting booed by football fans while being there at his game?”

A third hit back at Trump and said: “Imagine being the actual sitting president of the United States and using your platform to talk about Taylor Swift. Pathetic, fragile, and entirely on brand for a man who thrives on bitterness and insecurity. Meanwhile, Taylor continues to donate millions, uplift others, and live rent-free in your tiny, petty mind.”

In the end, Travis’ team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce’s loss came after Taylor was snubbed at the Grammys last week (February 3). The singer was nominated for six awards but went home empty-handed.

