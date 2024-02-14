Inside Taylor Swift’s beef with Kanye West as she gets him ‘kicked out’ of the Super Bowl: On-stage ambush, sex slur and ‘sickening’ video

It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Kanye West are not exactly good pals…

Their rumoured ‘feud’ dates all the way back to 2009 when the rapper ambushed Taylor on stage at the MTV VMAs – and since then, it has had the nation hooked.

Over the years, their relationship has been chock full of drama and bad blood – and things only got more dramatic when Kanye’s then-wife Kim Kardashian got involved. And just this week, it was reported that Taylor had gotten Kanye kicked out of the Super Bowl after he allegedly tried to upstage her.

So what started the whole drama? And what did Kanye call Taylor in one of his songs that caused an uproar? Keep scrolling to find out…

Kanye West ambushes Taylor Swift

Taylor and Kanye’s feud started back in 2009 when Kanye shockingly ambushed Taylor during the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star, who was 19 at the time, had won the award for Best Female Video and headed on stage to make her acceptance speech. However, much to the shock of the audience, and those watching at home, Kanye jumped up and grabbed the mic.

Interrupting Taylor, he said: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”

Kanye was hit with backlash straight away. Two days after he spoke about the incident on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. He said: “It’s actually someone’s emotions that I stepped on. It was rude, period. I’d like to apologise to her in person.”

Taylor Swift and Kanye reunite at Grammys 2015

Years later, it appeared Taylor and Kanye had patched things up. The pair were snapped at smiling and having a conversation at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Kanye even teased a potential collaboration between the two in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. He said: “She wants to get in the studio, and we’re definitely going to go in. Any artist with an amazing point of view, perspective, fanbase, I’m down to get in the studio and work. I don’t discriminate.”

While seven months later, she told Vanity Fair how she was starting to consider Kanye one of her pals. She said: “But hey, I like him as a person. And that’s a really good, nice first step, a nice place for us to be.”

Kanye West sex slur

Sadly things took a dramatic turn a year later when Kanye dropped his seventh album The Life of Pablo. And one of its tracks, Famous, included a brutal dig at Taylor. He rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

Following the backlash, Kanye claimed on Twitter that he had gotten permission from Taylor to use her name. He said they had an “hour-long convo with [Swift] about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings”.

Kanye West ‘sickening’ video

Months later, he dropped the NSFW music video for Famous – which sparked even more outrage.

The video featured naked lookalikes of celebs including Taylor, Rihanna, himself and Kim Kardashian all sleeping together in a huge bed. It was said to be inspired by Vincent Desiderio’s 2008 Sleep painting.

Taylor’s pal Lena Dunham slammed Kanye and the video and came to the defence of Taylor. In a Facebook post, she called the clip “one of the most disturbing ‘artistic’ efforts in recent memory” and branded it as “sickening”.

Kim Kardashian wades in

However, the next month Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian defended Kanye and claimed Taylor allegedly approved and was aware of the vulgar lyrics in his song Famous.

Kim told GQ magazine in July 2016: “She totally approved that. She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much [blee] for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”

She then took things further and during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, released a video of Kanye speaking to Kim on the phone. In the clip, she appears to sign off on the lyric and called it a “compliment”.

Taylor Swift fires back

After a media storm, Taylor responded via Instagram that she was unaware that she’d be referred to as “that b***h” on the tune.

She said: “Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

But by January 2019, the two had once more patched things up – at least on Kanye’s part. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked if the feud is still ongoing. Kim said: “I’m over it. I feel like we’d all moved on.”

Kanye denies Taylor ‘kicked him out’ of Super Bowl

But it seems things are still bad between the two music legends. Just this week it was reported that Taylor had Kanye removed from the Super Bowl at the weekend. This was before her boyfriend Travis Kelce raised a serious “red flag” among her die-hard fans with his behaviour.

According to NFL player Brandon Marshall, the singer allegedly “made a call” to have Kanye kicked out after he intentionally bought seats that were in front of hers.

Brandon said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast: “[Kanye] was trying to leverage her celebrity. [So] Taylor Swift gets [bleep]ed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”

However, a representative for Kanye has since told TMZ: “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true.” Taylor’s reps did not respond to ED!’s request for comment.

