Taylor Swift urged to end Travis Kelce relationship after his outburst at Super Bowl: ‘Leave this man and save your reputation’

Taylor Swift fans are concerned over her relationship with Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce after his behaviour on the field last night (February 11).

The Blank Space hitmaker was in the crowd to watch Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs romp to victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

However, although the couple looked entirely loved-up as Taylor congratulated Travis after the final whistle, viewers watching at home pointed to a “red flag” they spotted in the football player’s behaviour during the game.

The singer first started dating the American football star last summer, with various PDAs taking place since.

It all started when the 34-year-old NFL player revealed that he attempted to give Taylor, also 34, his number via a friendship bracelet during a stop on her Eras tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said during an episode of his New Heights podcast. “I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

However, Taylor did accept his offer to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, and things have moved fairly quickly from there.

Fans have been thrilled for the singer… until now, it seems.

‘Walking red flag’

Last night, Travis was seen looking pretty angry during an incident with his coach Andy Reid. Images from the Super Bowl show the player screaming in the face of the coach during the match. He even seemed to shove him at one point.

Fans urged the ref to send him off over his behaviour. But Taylor fans have urged the singer to go one step further and dump him.

One wrote: “Taylor needs to leave this man and save her reputation.” A second said: “And just like that I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce.” A third added: “You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive just because you’re frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag.”

“I hope Taylor Swift breaks up with Travis Kelce after the game,” said another. “Hey #swifties! I speak for most of the fanbase when I say Taylor needs to leave this man!” said another. “This is a super red flag,” another added. “Travis Kelce is a walking red flag,” another said. “Wow, big red flag, no self discipline, what a temper,” said another.

No bad blood for Travis and Coach Reid

Both Travis and Coach Reid have since spoken about the incident, and it seems there’s no, ahem, bad blood…

Speaking on ABC News, the coach said: “He caught me off balance. I wasn’t watching. He was really coming over [and saying]: ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. I love that.”

Travis also indicated that he got too caught up in the drama of the game, explaining: “I wanted the score to be different. Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team.

“He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. And he’s helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.”

