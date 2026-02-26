Where is Cat Deeley? Clues emerge after sudden This Morning absence

Cat Deeley is missing from This Morning for a third show in a row today (February 26), and viewers are once again asking the same question – where exactly is she?

After returning from the half-term break on Monday (February 23) alongside Ben Shephard, Cat vanished from the ITV sofa the very next day.

Angela Scanlon stepped in for two shows, and now Alison Hammond has taken her place, joining Ben on today’s instalment.

Alison stepped in and joined Ben today (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Cat Deeley on This Morning today?

Following Monday’s episode, Ben took to the show’s Instagram Story and joked: “Deeley’s done a runner,” immediately after they went off air.

He didn’t explain where she was heading, but he did make it clear she wouldn’t be back the next day.

On Tuesday’s show, Ben hinted she’d be off for a couple of days, laughing that Angela would be his “play date” while Cat was away.

Now, while Ben continues as normal, Cat has offered a subtle glimpse into what she’s been up to – and it’s not in the UK.

Cat posted a Story where she was surrounded by a snowy backdrop (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley shares EST time zone clue

In an Instagram Story posted around 21 hours ago (February 25), Cat filmed herself standing by a window overlooking a snowy cityscape filled with tall buildings.

Snow by Rosemary Clooney played over the clip, complete with a falling snow filter for good measure.

But it was the time stamp that really caught attention. The video was marked 8:49 am – and notably, it showed EST, the Eastern Standard Time zone in North America.

Cat has been up early this morning (Credit: Instagram)

An early start abroad

And she wasn’t done with the updates.

This morning, Cat shared another video – this time making her morning coffee before turning the camera on herself, wearing a face mask and looking fresh-faced.

Describing it as “early”, she showed another time stamp: 6.05 am. Once again, the EST marker was visible, confirming she’s still in the same time zone.

So while Alison holds the fort on This Morning today, it seems Cat is up bright and early across the Atlantic – though exactly why remains under wraps for now.

