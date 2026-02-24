Cat Deeley was suddenly replaced by Angela Scanlon on This Morning today (February 24), leaving viewers taking to social media to react.

Yesterday (February 23), Cat and her co-star Ben Shephard returned to the ITV daytime show following their half-term break.

However, after one day back, Cat has taken more time off.

Why is Cat Deeley not on This Morning today?

Ahead of today’s episode, ITV’s continuity announcer said that both Cat and Ben would be hosting today’s episode. However, following the opening sequence, viewers were welcomed by Ben and Irish presenter Angela.

While Ben didn’t specify where Cat was, he shared a statement implying she would be away for a couple of days, telling people at home that Angela would be his “play date”.

Ben asked Angela how her half-term was, to which she described it as a “boxing match”. However, she clarified and described it as a “lovely, cuddly boxing match”.

Angela shares two children – daughters Ruby Ellen, seven, and Marnie Fae, four – with her husband, Roy Horgan, whom she married in 2014.

She noted it is Ruby’s eighth birthday tomorrow (February 25).

‘Deeley’s done a runner!’

Following yesterday’s show, Ben filmed a video of himself where he teased today’s show.

“Deeley’s done a runner,” he joked before explaining Tuesday’s guests, which include Louise Redknapp and Martin Lewis.

However, he did mention that Cat wouldn’t be hosting, stating he would have a “special playmate for a play date”.

“The gorgeous Angela Scanlon will be joining me as well!” he added.

Viewers reaction

Viewers were quick to react to Cat’s no-show.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “The continuity announcer obvs didn’t get the memo re Cat #ThisMorning.”

“No Cat today? #ThisMorning,” another asked.

“No cackling Cat today.. thank God.. Now to get rid of Shephard #ThisMorning,” a third remarked.

“I’m quite liking Angela presenting today,” a fourth added.

