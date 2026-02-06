ITV viewers might have been expecting to see presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond host This Morning today (February 6). However, they were instead treated to Rylan Clark and Emma Willis.

At the end of Thursday’s show yesterday (February 5), regular presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard announced that Rylan and Emma would be taking over Friday’s episode.

However, they did not give a reason for Alison and Dermot’s absence, who usually fill the Friday slot weekly.

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced

Viewers were quick to react positively to Rylan and Emma, who have hosted the show together several times.

“Rylan and Emma! Are the producers finally listening to the viewers?” one user wrote on X.

“Rylan and Emma are the best presenters #ThisMorning,” another person shared.

“Yes! Rylan and Emma,” a third remarked.

“It’s good to see Rylan presenting the show today,” a fourth said.

“So so pleased to see Rylan back on the programme This Morning and a great pairing with Emma,” a fifth declared.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “Rylan and Emma are brilliant.”

‘Won’t be watching that’

However, not everyone appeared a fan of the change today.

“Damn not @Rylan hosting #ThisMorning today. Won’t be watching that lol,” one viewer insisted.

“Oh god it’s Rylan,” another shared.

“Why is Rylan and Emma on here, [I] turned off,” a third remarked on Facebook.

Where are Dermot and Alison?

While Dermot and Alison haven’t confirmed the reason for not hosting This Morning today, it seems they have other commitments.

Yesterday, Alison celebrated her 51st birthday. Meanwhile, Dermot is rumoured to be in the USA for the coverage of the NFL Super Bowl LX on Sunday (February 8).

According to TV Guide, he will “present coverage of the showpiece NFL match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California” alongside Sam Quek and Osi Umenyiora.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

