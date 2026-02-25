Cat Deeley has been mysteriously missing from This Morning over the past couple of days, with Irish presenter Angela Scanlon stepping in, sparking plenty of speculation among fans.

And with Angela, a Strictly 2023 contestant, handling the hosting duties so effortlessly, some viewers are already campaigning for her to take over on a more permanent basis…

Why is Cat Deeley not on This Morning today?

Since Tuesday (February 24), Cat has been absent from the show, leaving regular co-host Ben Shephard flying solo alongside her temporary replacement, Angela Scanlon.

Ben hasn’t revealed Cat’s whereabouts, but he hinted she’d be off for a couple of days, joking that Angela would be his “play date” while she’s away.

The day before, he even teased fans on Instagram, saying “Deeley’s done a runner” after Monday’s episode, before revealing that Angela would be taking the reins for the day.

In her absence, Angela has quickly won over fans, some of whom are now lobbying for her to stay on the sofa permanently.

Angela has stepped in for Cat the past two days (Credit: ITV)

‘Petition to replace Cat’

“Two Questions…where is Cat, and can we keep Angela forever?” one fan asked on X.

Another declared: “Best presenter since Holly Willoughby!”

Some were even bolder: “Can we please replace Cat Deeley with Angela Scanlon? Or replace Alison Hammond with Angela Scanlon? Or preferably, replace Cat Deeley AND Alison Hammond with Angela Scanlon,” one viewer suggested.

“Angela Scanlon is brilliant on #ThisMorning. What a superb addition to the presenting team. Great vision by the production team to bring her on board,” another added.

Meanwhile, a fifth simply said: “Petition to replace Cat with Angela!”

The reason for Cat’s absence remains under wraps (Credit: ITV)

‘So unnatural’

Of course, Angela’s stint isn’t winning over all viewers.

“When I see Angela, she just morphs into a Catherine Tate character. I can’t take her seriously,” one fan complained.

Another asked: “How far down the list of replacements was Angela Scanlon?”

And one critic was harsher still: “How the [bleep] does Angela Scanlon get these TV gigs? Awful presenter, complete try hard and so unnatural.”

Even her expressions have drawn comments: “Angela’s going a bit overboard with her ‘concerned face’ look,” one person said.

