Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans ‘work out’ surprising link between Mark Jr and Zack

EastEnders viewers are convinced they have worked out a connection between the actors who play newcomer Mark Fowler Jr and long-standing character Zack Hudson.

After Stephen Aaron-Sipple made his debut as Mark in Friday’s episode (January 23), viewers were quick to notice the character’s bruised and battered face. But once the initial shock wore off, something else grabbed attention. Many couldn’t help pointing out how much Stephen resembles EastEnders actor James Farrar, who plays Zack.

So, are EastEnders’ Mark and Zack actors related in real life? Here’s what you need to know…

Mark Fowler Jr in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans do some digging

Viewers took to social media to share how much they thought the actors looked like one another…

“The fact Zack and Mark look the same is throwing me off,: said one fan on X. Another added: “Zack has some serious competition now with Mark Fowler Jnr back!”

A third viewer agreed: “Oh, is there going to be a Zack and Mark cross over are they somehow connected?”

It’s only a matter of time before the characters cross paths, especially as Zach is getting closer to Mark’s sister, Vicky!

Vicki is the link between Zack and Mark (Credit: BBC)

Are EastEnders’ Mark and Zack related in real life?

Despite the strong resemblance, Stephen Aaron-Sipple and James Farrar are not related in real life. While they share similar features and a comparable build, there’s no family link between the two actors.

On screen, though, things are a little more tangled. Mark and Zack aren’t directly related, but their families do overlap. Mark’s half-sister Vicky is connected to Zack’s half-sister Sharon through adoption.

Little is known about Zack’s biological mother in EastEnders, but it’s understood that Mark and Zack have completely different parents.

Who is Stephen Aaron-Sipple?

Many viewers will recognise Stephen Aaron-Sipple from roles in The Witcher, Cuckoo and The Outlaws. Born and raised in East London, he has taken over the role of Mark Fowler Jr from actor Ned Porteus.

After leaving EastEnders, Ned joined Emmerdale, where he played Joe Tate between 2017 and 2018. He later returned to the soap at Christmas 2024 and has been back in the Dales ever since.

Vicki is the connection between Mark and Zach (Credit: BBC)

What secrets is Mark hiding?

When Mark showed up on Phil Mitchell’s doorstep, it was clear he’d landed himself in serious trouble. In Monday’s episode (January 26, available now on iPlayer), the truth behind his return finally starts to emerge.

Although Mark tells his sister Vicky that he’s back to support her as she faces Joel in court, that’s not the full story. In reality, Mark has been working for dangerous people in the drug world, and things have turned nasty.

Believed to be a police informant, Mark was beaten up as a warning. But as viewers know, Mark isn’t the informant at all. Ravi is. How long will it take for Mark to unearth Ravi’s involvement?

