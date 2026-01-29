WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, as the drama surrounding Joel continues.

Today’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, January 29) sees Joel’s trial reach its dramatic conclusion. With Avani taking the stand and a surprise courtroom moment that changes everything, the case takes a turn that nobody sees coming.

The emotional fallout from yesterday’s hearing is still weighing heavily on Vicki. After Joel’s solicitor suggested she was the reason for his hatred of women, she is left shaken and adamant that she cannot face another day in court.

But a heart-to-heart with brave Avani helps her find her strength, and the pair return to the courthouse determined to see things through.

Joel’s meeting with Tommy doesn’t go to plan (Credit: BBC)

Joel’s feeling confident in EastEnders

Meanwhile, Joel is still smug. Convinced he will walk free after Vicki’s testimony, his confidence takes a hit when his solicitor reveals his dad has refused to visit him. A shaken Joel instead asks to see Tommy, a decision that leaves Kat and Alfie uneasy.

They accompany Tommy to the meeting, but there is no need for concern. Tommy refuses to be manipulated, telling Joel they are not friends and that a real man would admit what he has done and accept the consequences. Those words clearly strike a nerve as Joel heads back into court.

As the trial resumes, Vicki bravely continues her evidence before Avani takes the stand. Avani calmly tells the court how Joel filmed them having sex without her consent and then shared the video online. Joel’s smirk proves too much, and Avani snaps, shouting that it is not a joke before storming out of the courtroom.

Joel shocks everyone in court with his change of heart (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Joel takes the stand

With the evidence complete, Joel is called to give his account. He sticks to form, blaming everyone but himself and refusing to take responsibility. But Ross finally reaches his limit, interrupting proceedings to make it clear that Vicki is not to blame for his son’s behaviour.

With the courtroom door ajar, Vicki hears Ross defend her, and his words finally seem to land with Joel. The teenager asks to speak with his brief, leaving the courtroom tense.

When proceedings resume, the shock announcement follows. Joel changes his plea to guilty on all three charges. Grievous bodily harm, voyeurism, and taking and distributing indecent images of a child.

Joel breaks down as the court is adjourned while a report is prepared, with sentencing to follow at a later date. Avani looks on in disbelief, while Vicki collapses into tears of relief, the ordeal finally over.

Later, Ross visits his son before Joel is taken back to prison. In a rare moment of honesty, Joel apologises for what he has done, and the pair share a hug, with Ross relieved that his son appears to be taking responsibility at last.

Vicki doesn’t feel right celebrating after Joel’s trial in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Zack wants a future with Vicki

Back at The Vic, celebrations feel awkward. While others want to mark the moment, Vicki struggles with the mood, insisting that Joel is not evil, just lost.

The episode ends with heartbreak elsewhere. When Zack asks Vicki what happens next, she admits she loves Ross.

As Ross walks into the pub, Vicki rushes to him, promising she will always be there. A devastated Zack quietly leaves, his heart broken. Has Vicki made the right choice?

