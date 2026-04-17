I’m A Celebrity fans defend Adam after “unprovoked” row with campmate David

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left fuming after watching David Haye’s behaviour towards Adam Thomas in tonight’s episode, Friday, April 17.

Fans took to social media after seeing the former boxer repeatedly goad the Waterloo Road actor, who had admitted he wasn’t feeling well enough to take part in the latest Bushtucker Trial.

The tense exchange quickly escalated, forcing other campmates to intervene as the situation threatened to spiral. At home, viewers branded the behaviour “bullying” and said it crossed a line.

Adam revealed he wasn’t feeling well (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight

The episode had started on a much lighter note, with Ashley Roberts marking her birthday in the jungle, far from home comforts. Sinitta brought out her luxury item – music – and requested Bill Withers’ Lovely Day to lift spirits in camp.

Harry Redknapp kept the mood going by showing off his dance moves.

Adam, however, stayed out of the celebrations, explaining he was feeling unwell.

Gemma Collins later offered to spoon-feed him and admitted in the Bush Telegraph that the ongoing tension between Adam and David had created a noticeable divide. She suggested the situation was beginning to wear him down.

The upbeat mood didn’t last long once the camp learned about the next trial – Termite Terror.

David called the actor ‘useless’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s David and Adam feud causes tension in camp

The celebrities were told that only one person could take on the trial, sparking a discussion about who should step forward. Gemma suggested Mo Farah, while Jimmy Bullard asked if anyone wanted to volunteer.

David quickly turned his attention to Adam, asking if he’d already done a trial.

Adam replied that he had, but added he wasn’t feeling well.

The conversation briefly shifted to whether Ashley might do it for her birthday, but David returned to Adam, mocking him: “Aww, you can’t do it? Don’t feel well?”

Trying to keep things light, Adam joked that he’d win all ten stars if he did take part.

But the comment appeared to irritate David, who snapped back: “Why don’t you do it? Are you that guy that palms it off on a girl on her birthday?”

He then added: “It’d be amazing if you got off your arse and did something.”

Other campmates quickly stepped in, urging the pair to calm down and asking David to show some understanding.

Despite this, David continued, saying he didn’t like people who “didn’t do anything” or were “useless”

Ashley wasn’t impressed by the row (Credit: ITV)

Fans were upset over the row

Fans were not impressed and took to X (Twitter) to back Adam.

“What’s his problem,” asked one fan, and another answered: “David is the problem.”

“David Haye is an absolute joke,” as they said he was “bullying” Adam. “He’s the worst,” they added.

A third penned: “Why is David coming for Adam’s throat unprovoked every 30 seconds like wind your neck in.”

Someone else pointed out: “David calling Adam useless when David’s last challenge was him doing nothing and being useless.”

Scarlett opens up to Sinitta over baby loss

Away from the conflict, the episode also featured a heartfelt conversation between Scarlett Moffatt and Sinitta.

Sinitta spoke about how special it is to raise a child, prompting Scarlett to open up about her own experience.

“We tried for a long time and I had some losses and it’s not nice,” she said.

She explained that because miscarriages aren’t always openly discussed, it can leave people feeling isolated and questioning why it’s happening.

Scarlett revealed that after losing a baby following the birth of her son Jude, she spent the entire day in bed, overwhelmed with grief.

“When you lose a baby that way, you’re mourning a life that almost happened,” she said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers furious as they spot something ‘missing’ from Seann Walsh’s exit chat: ‘WTF?!’

Watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!