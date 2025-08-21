Pop singer Robbie Williams has banned his four children from having mobile phones, likening devices to drugs.

Robbie, 51, told ITV News he is determined to ensure his kids remain phone-free “for as long as humanly possible”.

The former Take That star also teased linking up with 1990s rivals Oasis, even though he still doesn’t consider the Gallagher brothers to be pals.

No phones for Robbie Williams’ kids, he reckons (Credit: YouTube)

Robbie Williams on banning his children from having mobiles

Speaking to ITV News, Robbie said: “They don’t have phones. They’re not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible. And you know they’re gonna go – when they are at school – that other people have phones, so why can’t they? Tough.”

It’s abuse.

Robbie, who is married to Ayda Field, went on: “That’s as simple as it is. I’m 51. I can’t deal with the corrosive nature of the internet and things. It hurts me. It ruins my day. How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It’s abuse.”

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda share four children (Credit: YouTube)

Sing When You’re Winning star Robbie – who offered Liam Gallagher out at the 2000 BRITs – also seemed to indicate his services could be available to Oasis.

He said: “I would open for Oasis. In this moment that they’re having right now, they are omnipresent and they are the peak Zeitgeist. I can’t compete with that. So I would, I would open for Oasis. We’re not exactly friends, but I don’t think we’re enemies.”

Could Robbie Williams open for Oasis? (Credit: Cover Images)

How many biological kids does Robbie Williams have?

Robbie and Ayda share four children together.

Eldest daughter Theodora (known as Teddy) is 12, while the couple’s eldest son, Charlton (known as Charlie), is 10.

Teddy arrived in the world on September 18, 2012, with first-time dad Robbie tweeting at the time: “Baby, Mummy and Daddy are all rockin…”

Charlton’s birth, meanwhile, was live-blogged by his parents across Twitter and YouTube. The couple’s social media coverage included Robbie singing Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen and dancing next to Ayda as she lay in her hospital bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

Robbie and Ayda’s two youngest children, Colette (known as Coco) and Beau, are seven and five, respectively.

They were both delivered by surrogacy. At the time of Coco’s arrival, Ayda shared on Instagram: “We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl… welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!

“It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.”

She also thanked their “incredible surrogate mother”. Ayda also said she felt “so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible”.

Meanwhile, after Beau was born, Ayda told Instagram followers: “As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx.”

