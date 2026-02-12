‘I love you with all my heart!’ James Van Der Beek’s emotional final post before his death leaves fans incredibly sad

James Van Der Beek’s final post on social media, weeks before his death, has left fans very emotional.

Last night (February 11), James’ family shared the heartbreaking news that the Dawson’s Creek actor had died at age 48. He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2023, though he only made his health battle public in late 2024.

James left behind his wife, Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children — Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven, and Jeremiah, four.

James tragically died at age 48 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Van Der Beek’s emotional final post before death

Weeks before his tragic death, James shared an emotional tribute to his daughter Annabel and his father, on January 26.

“My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me,” he wrote.

“But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you’re in more fun. Different senes of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this.”

James continued: “In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it.”

He concluded: “Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of James and his daughter, and his father hugging Annabel. Following his death, the heartfelt tribute has resurfaced, and fans are feeling incredibly touched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

‘My heart is breaking for your family’

“Oh, how sad I am for his family. He was an exemplary human,” one user wrote.

“The world is a better place because of you Mr. Van Der Beek. Rest in peace,” another person shared.

“Oh, James. My heart is breaking for your family. You were a staple of my childhood memories and I will continue to watch your movies and think of you and your family. I pray you’re at peace now. I’m so sorry,” a third remarked.

“You were loved by everyone. Prayers for your family and may you RIP forever,” a fourth said.

“Beautiful reflection that your daughter and dad can come back to. Safe journey to you as you move through this realm to the next. You are so loved,” a fifth added.

Read more: Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump supported as he shares ‘end-stage liver disease’ diagnosis and fans ‘heartbroken’

Share your tributes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.