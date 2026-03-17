Winner of Channel 4’s Handcuffed reveals X-rated way he ‘celebrated’ after being handed £100k prize

Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing wrapped up on Channel 4 tonight – and after weeks of being quite literally stuck together, viewers finally found out who won (and who couldn’t wait to be let loose…).

Hosted by Jonathan Ross, the bonkers reality series saw 18 strangers chained wrist-to-wrist in a bid to win £100,000. The experiment tested patience, boundaries and, at times, personal space in ways no one could have predicted.

After a final showdown that sent the last three couples racing from Scotland to Wales and on to London, it was Charlie and Rob who went the distance and were crowned winners.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

‘Freedom!’ might not have been the only thing on Rob’s mind… (Credit: Channel 4)

Who won Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing tonight?

Charlie and Rob beat out the competition – including reality TV veteran Tilly – and ended their journey atop a London double-decker bus, where they were finally uncuffed and handed their £100k prize.

But while you’d think freedom would be all cheers and celebrations, Rob had mixed feelings.

“It was a nice moment… but also a little sad,” he admitted, clearly having formed an unexpectedly close bond with his partner.

Charlie, meanwhile, was having none of the sentimentality.

“It was a huge relief,” she laughed. “We had to wait quite a long time – it wasn’t like we were instantly un-handcuffed!”

Fair enough… after weeks of zero personal space, who wouldn’t want a bit of breathing room?

From being inseparable to finally flying solo… (Credit: Channel 4)

Rob’s VERY cheeky first move after being uncuffed

Now, this is where things got a bit… X-rated.

Rob, 32 – who works as an OnlyFans creator – didn’t exactly keep things PG when revealing what was top of his to-do list once he finally got some alone time.

“Being in the porn industry, I tend to have a [bleep] at least once a day,” he said, before cheekily admitting that, ahem, taking care of himself was “probably the first thing on my priority list.”

Still, it wasn’t all about pent-up frustration. Rob also said the experience had given him a bit of a reality check.

“I learned that money doesn’t always buy happiness,” he reflected. “I was working too hard and not having an equal balance.”

‘We don’t have to keep our friendship secret’

As for Charlie, she’s just happy she can finally go public with her friendship with Rob.

“He’s such a gentle giant,” she said. “It’s lovely now that we don’t have to keep our friendship secret.”

The pair have stayed close since filming wrapped, constantly texting – and even getting their families involved. Yes, really.

Charlie revealed Rob has been chatting to her husband Simon (who famously struggled with Rob’s OnlyFans career earlier in the series), while she’s been getting to know Rob’s mum.

And now? They’re all meeting up. “He and his family are coming over to our house this Friday night to celebrate,” she said.

Catch up on Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing on Channel 4 now.

Read more: Handcuffed star Bob expelled from Reform UK over shock racist comment

So did the right pair win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.