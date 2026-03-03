Handcuffed viewers work out where they’ve seen Tilly Martin before as she returns to screens after a decade away

Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing viewers have done a serious double take after realising exactly where they’ve seen fiery redhead Tilly Martin before.

The bold new “social experiment”, fronted by Jonathan Ross, sees 18 polar opposites physically cuffed together as they battle it out for a £100,000 prize.

But while many of the contestants are fresh faces, Tilly has sparked a wave of recognition online – with fans crying: “Hang on… I KNOW her!”

Handcuffed isn’t Tilly’s first reality TV stint (Credit: Channel 4)

Handcuffed star Tilly Martin recognised by viewers

Tilly, now 37, previously appeared on The Island with Bear Grylls back in 2016 – and viewers were quick off the mark.

“Tilly in Handcuffed is the highlight of TV in 2026!!” one fan declared.

Another posted: “That’s Tilly from The Island #handcuffed.”

A third added: “No way! It’s Tilly, I love her.”

Tilly first found fame on the third series of the Channel 4 survival hit, which saw participants dumped on a remote, uninhabited island with only basic tools and training. Forced to film themselves, they battled brutal conditions, hunger and plenty of tension.

Despite clashes and the harsh environment, Tilly became a fan favourite thanks to her graft and no-nonsense attitude – powering through challenges and later insisting she’d happily do it all again.

Tilly has been handcuffed to millionaire businessman, Anthony Kearsley (Credit: Channel 4)

Back in cuffs on Channel 4

Now, a decade later, the North London barmaid and cleaner is back on Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing. This time she’s shackled to wealthy motor enthusiast Antony Kearsley.

The pair must remain physically cuffed together around the clock – even when sleeping, washing and using the toilet – unless they decide to unlock themselves and quit.

Speaking about the toughest part, Tilly admitted sleep deprivation has been a struggle.

“Antony snores and we had some days where it was fine but some days it weren’t,” she said. “I don’t cope very well when I’m not in my own bed.”

Reflecting on being paired with someone so different, Tilly said: “You are going to have somebody that’s completely opposite from you. You’ve got to minimise that confrontation so much that they don’t leave.”

Meanwhile, viewers are firmly in her corner.

“Love Tilly. My kind of gal,” one fan posted. And another gushed: “Tilly is a legend!”

Last night’s show saw Sir Ben decide to uncuff himself from George, using bolt cutters. He was a familiar face to viewers, too. He previously appeared on age-gap dating show Millionaire Age Gap Love.

Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing continues tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.

