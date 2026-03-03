Handcuffed viewers already convinced they know who will pocket £100k prize after explosive Channel 4 debut

Fans of Jonathan Ross’ new Channel 4 reality show Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing are not hanging about when it comes to picking a winner. Just one episode in, and plenty of viewers are adamant they have already spotted the pair who could walk away with the £100,000 prize.

The brand-new series, which launched on Monday (March 2), sees 18 members of the public split into nine duos and physically handcuffed together as they attempt to outlast their rivals. The concept is simple, but the tensions are anything but.

Anthony and Tilly have been handcuffed together and viewers reckon they’re in it for the long haul (Credit: Channel 4)

Handcuffed launches on Channel 4

The format throws together two people from completely different backgrounds and forces them to remain handcuffed to each other 24 hours a day. The pair that can endure the experience for the longest will claim the £100k jackpot.

Producers have clearly chosen the couples to spark friction. Jo, who runs a plus-size fashion brand, has been paired with Reuben, who openly believes overweight people are lazy. Elsewhere, Tilly, who works helping homeless people, has been handcuffed to millionaire Anthony.

It did not take long for sparks to fly. The first episode ended in dramatic fashion when one couple failed to make it through even a full day.

Opposites attract? Charlie and OnlyFans creator Rob aren’t getting along well…. (Credit: Channel 4)

Drama on Handcuffed with Sir Ben and George

Sir Benjamin Slade was paired with cockney prison officer George, and things quickly unravelled when producers refused to hand back his mobile phone, which had been removed along with all the contestants’ devices before filming began.

After being denied access to his phone and pushing a producer, Sir Benjamin stormed off with George still attached, on the hunt for bolt cutters. George appeared less than impressed by the chaos. “I don’t want to be part of all this,” he muttered once he was finally freed.

Fans are loving the duo so far (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans predict early winners

While the drama dominated the debut, it is Anthony and Tilly who have captured viewers’ attention. Despite only one episode airing so far, many fans are already predicting that the unlikely duo will go the distance. Taking to X during the broadcast, viewers shared their early verdicts.

“I think Tilly plus one can win this,” one wrote. “I hope Tilly and Anthony win purely from the first 30 minutes of this, what a pair,” another commented.

A third admitted: “I thought i was gonna hate Anthony, but he’s actually okay, and I think he and Tilly will stay the course and build a lovely relationship.”

“Tilly and Anthony winners,” another declared, while a fifth added: “Anthony and Tilly are so sweet.”

It is still very early days in the competition, and as the explosive exit proved, anything can happen. But if first impressions count for anything, Anthony and Tilly may already have a serious fan club backing them all the way to that £100,000 prize.

Handcuffed continues tonight (Tuesday, March 3) from 9pm on Channel 4.

