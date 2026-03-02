Handcuffed star Sir Benjamin Slade’s TV past revealed, from dating show to BBC bailiffs visiting his country home

Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing kicks off on Channel 4 tonight (March 2), with Sir Benjamin Slade, 80, among those taking part in the experiment.

And viewers will definitely be asking: “Where do we know him from?!”

The series – fronted by Jonathan Ross – sees nine pairs with totally opposing beliefs handcuffed together 24/7, with a £100k prize for whoever lasts the longest.

Sir Benjamin appears in the first episode, locked to former prison officer turned historian George. We won’t spoil how they get on… but we can reveal his very busy TV past.

Sir Benjamin Slade is handcuffed to George in Jonathan Ross’ new show (Credit: Channel 4)

Handcuffed star Sir Benjamin Slade’s TV past revealed

Sir Ben is no stranger to a camera. He first popped up on The Guest Wing in 2012, showing off life as the 7th Baronet and proud owner of Maunsel House in Somerset.

In April 2017, he appeared on This Morning with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. He was talking about wanting an heir and searching for a wife, and he also spoke to Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain.

In January 2020 that mission was televised on Millionaire Age Gap Love, where he said: “I want children. I don’t want to work forever.

“It would be nice to pass on the responsibility to some children as soon as possible. I don’t think I am too old to have children, because I have nine months of supply frozen at the sperm bank.”

He tried online dating on the show, insisting he only wanted to meet a woman under 40.

Before that series aired, his estate featured on the BBC’s The Sheriffs Are Coming after he failed to pay £4,700 to a wedding planner.

He previously appeared on Millionaire Age Gap Lover (Credit: Channel 5)

Police raid in 2012 hits the headlines

Sir Benjamin made his fortune as a shipping magnate. He also hit headlines in 2012 after police staged a raid on his home over firearm certificate breaches.

He said he used the shotgun to shoot at foxes from his bedroom window.

Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing is on Channel 4 Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

