Good Morning Britain viewers pray for ‘miracle’ as parents of two-year-old girl with childhood dementia make heartbreaking plea

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears as the parents of two-year-old Leni Forrester made an emotional plea for help in a race against time to save their daughter.

Appearing on Tuesday’s (March 24) episode, Leni’s parents, Gus and Emily, spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls about her devastating diagnosis.

Gus and Emily Forrester appeared on GMB this morning to raise awareness for 2-year-old Leni, who has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition (Credit: ITV)

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Parents of young girl with childhood dementia appear on Good Morning Britain

Susanna explained the urgency of the situation, telling viewers the family are “in a race against time to protect their daughter’s life”.

Leni has Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic condition often referred to as childhood dementia. This means she will begin to lose her memory and motor skills from as young as three.

“The effects are irreversible,” Ed added. “There’s currently no cure.”

Emily described her daughter as “sunshine”, but heartbreakingly revealed the condition often shows no early signs.

“The most shocking part… is that we didn’t notice anything was wrong,” she explained. The diagnosis only came after genetic testing within the family.

She continued: “They don’t really show any symptoms until they turn two. Then it’s a very rapid decline.”

Fighting back tears, Emily admitted: “The future is very, very dark for children with Sanfilippo.”

She explained that Leni is expected to lose cognitive and motor function before tragically passing away in her early to mid-teens.

Leni has childhood dementia, meaning she will begin to lose her cognitive and motor skills from as young as three years old (Credit: ITV)

‘This is one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard’

Despite the bleak prognosis, there is hope.

Gus revealed there are potential treatments, including enzyme therapy and gene replacement. However, access is limited, with trials currently taking place in the US.

Emily stressed the urgency, explaining Leni must receive treatment within the next year to have a chance at a normal life. Gus and Emily are urging for government support to fund treatment before it’s too late.

During the segment, little Leni briefly appeared on screen, toddling onto the set before settling with her parents, a moment that left viewers especially emotional.

Afterwards, many took to social media to share their heartbreak.

One wrote: “This is one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. Such lovely parents. That poor little girl. No wonder they were in denial.”

“This is so heartbreaking. I hope and pray Leni gets the help she needs,” another added.

“So sad. Bless her,” a third agreed.

Viewers were left heartbroken over the tragic story (Credit: ITV)

Leni meets Jesy Nelson

Leni’s story has already touched many, including Jesy Nelson, who met the toddler earlier this week.

In an interview with The Mirror, Jesy described the meeting as “incredibly emotional”.

“Children like Leni deserve every chance at life,” she added.

Emily also praised the singer, calling her “super inspirational” and “a really genuine, lovely person”.

Jesy has been working to raise awareness for rare conditions after her twins were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

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