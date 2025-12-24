Nadia Sawalha ‘storms out’ of family home after ‘massive row’ with husband Mark

Nadia Sawalha has revealed that she’s “stormed out” of the home she shares with husband Mark Adderley today (December 24) after a blazing row.

The Loose Women star – who appeared on the show today in a pre-recorded festive special – was feeling far from festive in the video she posted to Instagram earlier today, though.

Nadia Sawalha has stormed out of the family home after a row with husband Mark (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha rages over row with husband Mark

Posting a clip to Instagram, Nadia revealed she’s argued with husband Mark. And “screamed in front of the kids”. The couple share daughters Maddie, 22, and Kiki, 17.

In a sweary rant, she said: “I’m having the most [bleep] [bleep]ing Christmas Eve. I had a massive row with Mark, screamed in front of the kids as well, stormed out, smashed the door shut and the bloody Ring doorbell fell off.

“So now I’m wandering round the streets to make my point in the freezing cold, I’ve not even had a cup of tea this morning, knowing that all the parcels that I desperately need delivered today won’t be delivered, because the Ring doorbell isn’t working.”

She then threatened her followers: “Nobody say, nobody even think of saying, it’s my fault.”

She captioned the clip: “Don’t forget folks it’s the most wonderful time of the blumming year????? How’s it for you so flaming far ???? Ps it’s your fault @mark_adderley.”

Mark has yet to respond to the video.

‘I feel your pain’

While Nadia’s followers sympathised, many urged her to head home and make it up with Mark.

“Don’t hold a grudge, go home and have a hug. We don’t know what is around the corner for us and life is too short,” said one.

Another posted: “I feel your pain. The amount of times I’ve stormed out of the house without a jacket in the freezing cold to prove a point… and then walked around for ages and ages because once you’ve left you have to commit!! Sending you a massive hug.”

A third added: “Sometimes it just has to be done! When the person holding all the [bleep] together crumbles it’s because the other people need to step up a bit more! I hope you your cuppa while you are out!”

The couple share two daughters – Maddie and KiKi (Credit: Splash News)

‘Yes, we argue sometimes’

Earlier this week, Nadia revealed that she’d clashed with Mark again, leading her to block him on WhatsApp.

Speaking on Loose Women, she admitted: “When I was younger, I was terribly into the silent treatment. But you know now Mark and I, we’ve really learnt to discuss things. Yes, we argue sometimes but I don’t do the silent treatment.”

However, she then added: “Then I remembered we had a massive row yesterday and I blocked him on WhatsApp!

“I mean, it is an awful thing to do because it is totally doing the silent treatment but I’d convinced myself, I don’t do the silent treatment anymore, but I do digital silence in my own house!”

Explaining further, she then added: “I do block him because I get to a certain point and we’re going round in circles, and then it’s like neither of us can give up. The argument is actually very silly but we were just so stressed with everything going on and I could see it was blowing and blowing and blowing and blowing so I stopped.

“Then I did unblock him a couple of hours later and did actually say: ‘Should we just forget what are we actually arguing about, you know, we’re stressed. I love you, you love me, let’s just stop.'”

Here’s hoping Nadia and Mark decide to do the same today.

