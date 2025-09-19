Concern for Nadia Sawalha as her husband shares his ‘worries’: ‘It’s been a weird emotional day’

Nadia Sawalha’s husband has shared his ‘worries’ for his Loose Women star wife in an emotional post.

Presenter Nadia got married to TV producer Mark Adderley back in 2002, and the couple share two children together, Kiki, 16, and Maddie, 21.

This week, though, Mark issued an emotional tribute to his wife after “a weird emotional day”.

Nadia and Mark married in 2002 (credit: YouTube)

Nadia Sawalha’s husband shares emotional post

Taking to his Instagram this week (September 16), Mark shared a stunning photo of Nadia while on holiday in Lisbon.

In the caption, he gushed over his wife and wrote: “I sometimes worry about this beautiful woman due to the sheer size of her heart … there’s always the danger she is trying to cater for too many people and too many things …

“It’s been a weird emotional day and I just need to give her a huge shout out … I love you Ms Sawalha (here she is listening to Fado Music in Lisbon).”

His followers soon flocked to the comments section, with one person writing: “She’s amazing, a beautiful lady, with a kind, caring and unique soul. You are both so inspiring.”

Another wrote: “Sending love – you are both some of the most amazing, resilient of people I know – big hugs.”

Nadia also replied: “Aww thank you sweetheart. It’s a lot. The world at the moment. It’s just a lot. This too shall pass x…”

Nadia’s relationship with husband Mark

Nadia and Mark have been together for years. The couple have a YouTube channel and are very open about their marriage on it. They’ve discussed how Mark’s alcoholism almost ended their marriage.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “I realised around Maddie’s first birthday that Mark was an alcoholic.

“None of his friends or family realised. It was a shock when he went to rehab. He was a high-functioning alcoholic. People would go home and he would carry on drinking. I’d go to sleep and he’d still be going.”

They are parents to two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark also has two grown-up daughters, Izzy and Fleur, from previous relationships. As for Nadia, she was previously married to Justin Mildwater for five years.

Tragically, Justin took his own life in 1997. He and Nadia had separated a few months before. Nadia has spoken out about the loss on Loose Women. In 2019, she explained she was still working on EastEnders when she found out.

