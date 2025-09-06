Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has had to pull out of her work commitments this weekend due to a family member’s health.

In addition to her own television career, Nadia and her husband, Mark Adderley, have their own family YouTube channel, which boasts more than 152,000 subscribers.

On the channel, they upload a range of videos that cover several topics, including The Curly Cooks of Croydon and Coffee Moaning, both of which have been temporarily put on hold.

Nadia and husband Mark share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nadia Sawalha issues family health update

In an Instagram video shared on Saturday morning (September 6), Nadia explained why she won’t be uploading any videos this weekend.

“Hi guys, Mark’s mum is really unwell, so we’re going to go to the hospital this morning,” she said.

“We’re gonna have to cancel The Curly Cooks of Croydon and Saturday Moaning Papers,” Nadia continued.

“We will be back with both of those next Saturday. Obviously, we’ll be doing other content at the weekend, but everything’s cancelled this morning. Sorry! We’ll miss you!”

As of this writing, Nadia has yet to issue a health update on Mark’s mum. However, in her caption, she insisted she would.

“Sorry guys will let you know later how things are xx,” she said.

‘Keeping you all in my thoughts’

Following Nadia’s announcement, fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Thinking of you all. Sending you all so much love, hugs and strength,” one user wrote.

“Don’t worry about it.. family comes first.. hope nanny di gets better soon.. sending hugs to you all,” another person shared.

“Keeping you all in my thoughts,” a third remarked.

“DO NOT WORRY! We will be here, sending love and strength to you all x,” a fourth said.

“Thinking of you all,” a fifth person shared.

