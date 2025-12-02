Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha welcomes ‘new addition’ to the family months after devastating loss: ‘We are so obsessed’

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has gushed about being “obsessed” with her “new addition” to the family, months after devastating loss.

Back in October, Nadia spoke on Loose Women about the heartbreaking death of her adored dog, Chi Chi. And when she got emotional, her fellow panelists were quick to support her.

Now, two months later, Nadia has revealed her family have got another puppy. And she admitted they actually made the decision thanks to Loose Women star Coleen Nolan.

The family were devastated after their dog died in October (Credit: ITV)

Nadia’s dog Chi Chi died in October

In October, Nadia emotionally revealed that Chi Chi got “acute renal failure” and they were “hopeful” when the vets sent her home.

Speaking about the loss at the time, Nadia explained: “The girls came home from college and work and we just sat with her the whole day. It was just very loving, it was really special.

“The girls are devastated. We had to take her back into the vet because the next day she was really poorly. They said she wasn’t in pain which was such a blessing.

“So, we took her into the vets and, yeah. We were all in there with her. We were all cuddling her. The girls wanted to be looking straight into her eyes. And it was beautiful. She went very gently and she didn’t suffer.”

Nadia gushed about her new pooch (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Nadia shows off new pup

Now, on today’s episode (December 2) of Loose Women – which is set to air on Christmas Day for the first time ever – Nadia revealed that the family have got a new puppy!

Christine Lampard revealed: “Nadia has a new addition to the family, everybody.”

Nadia joked: “I thought you were going to announce a pregnancy! I was getting all ready. But yeah, I have got a new puppy.”

As Nadia opened up about having the new pooch Pepper, videos of the pup appeared on the screen – and she is adorable.

The Loose Women star said: “She’s called Pepper. She is a mini Schnauzer. And we can’t believe – as many of you know, a few months ago we lost our Chi Chi, who was the sweetest and kindest dog ever.

“It was actually Coleen that said to me, ‘Don’t wait to long, just get another dog’. My eldest, especially was really suffering with the grief. She doesn’t replace. That was the fear. But, the amount of love we felt straight away was ridiculous. We only got her on Sunday and we are all obsessed.”

Nadia then went on to explain that she can relax a bit more as her children are older now and can help with all of the cleaning and barking in the night.

She explained: “What’s so lovely is that before when we got our dog, the kids were really small. Now, I’m a grandmother. So, when I came down this morning, my daughter told me she woke up at three, five and six. And I just said, ‘yep, that’s motherhood’.

“Mark and I are getting all of the cuddles, while the girls are having to do all that other stuff. I didn’t know much about Schnauzer’s before but she is the sweetest and easiest dog.”

Read more: Loose Women star Olivia Attwood forced off show last minute after ‘collapsing’ backstage: ‘My body said no’

What do you think about Nadia revealing her new puppy on Loose Women? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!