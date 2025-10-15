Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has revealed her heartbreak over the death of her beloved dog Chi Chi.

Nadia spoke about the loss on the ITV daytime show today (October 15), where she was supported by her panelists.

The TV star was visibly upset over the death of Chi Chi (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha on death of her dog Chi Chi

Speaking to Loose Women anchor Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Jane Moore, she shared: “It’s the most bizarre feeling because I didn’t grow up a doggy person. I’m not a doggy lover. I love my dogs even though they drive me mad. God I wish she could drive me mad again.”

Nadia then explained more. She shared: “Yeah, so it was just so sudden. She got acute renal failure. She was at the vets for a couple of days and they said we could bring her home. We were hoping… that was our last day with her,” she said, as a video of Chi Chi came up on screen.

Loose Women star Nadia lost her dog Chi Chi this week (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star’s daughters say goodbye

Nadia then explained that her daughters – Maddy, 22, and Kiki, 19 – came home to say their goodbyes to Chi Chi.

“The girls came home from college and work and we just sat with her the whole day. It was just very loving, it was really special. Even as I sit here saying this I feel a bit embarrassed,” she said. “I grew up in a family where… we weren’t a pet family, so if somebody lost a pet it would be: ‘Oh they’re still upset,’ a week or two later. Because if you don’t get it… So I almost feel embarrassed saying how upset I am about it.”

Speaking about her daughters, she added: “The girls are devastated. We had to take her back into the vet because by the next day she was really poorly. They said she wasn’t in pain which was such a blessing.

“So we took her into the vets and, yeah, we were all in there with her, we were all cuddling her. The girls wanted to be looking straight into her eyes. And it was beautiful. She went very gently. She didn’t suffer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

‘My heart is broken’

Nadia then said that the house feels empty without the pooch.

“It’s just the missing of that extra energy. We’re really lucky because we’ve got another dog because there’s not no energy. Pets do drive us mad but it’s weird without them. I don’t think my eldest will ever recover. She said: ‘Mum, my heart is broken.'”

Read more: Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter worried over upcoming hospitalisation

Share your experiences of pet loss on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.