Gary Lineker reunites with ex-wife Danielle Bux for candlelit dinner eight years after split

Gary Lineker missed BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year to dine with his ex-wife Danielle Bux, who he separated from eight years ago.

The couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner and the Welsh actress even showed off their “Christmas tipple” on Instagram alongside rare images with her ex-husband.

The former couple’s reunion comes after the Match of the Day frontman announced he was exiting the BBC show. He presented the beloved football programme for 25 years.

Gary Lineker and Danielle Bux separated eight years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gary Lineker spotted with ex-wife Danielle Bux

The football pundit, 64, and his ex-wife Danielle, 45, were spotted at Dorian Restaurant in Notting Hill yesterday (December 17). Gary missed the annual award show in MediaCityUK, Salford, for a cosy evening out with his ex.

Images of Gary and Danielle from last night were obtained by the Daily Mail, showing the pair strolling about on a busy London street.

While the glamour model chose a long black dress paired with a brown scarf and stilettos, Gary went with a casual look for the occasion in jeans and trainers.

Danielle gave fans a glimpse of her cosy dinner with Gary through pictures shared on her Instagram stories. After a classic wine and dine, the duo posed for a selfie while waiting for the night tube.

Danielle stays with Gary when she’s in London (Credit: Danielle Bux / Instagram)

Differences over starting family

The sports presenter revealed that he and Danielle decided to split due to differences over starting a family. While she wanted to have a baby, Gary was content with his four boys and had no plans of extending his family.

Danielle has a daughter named Ella Willis from her previous relationship and another named Romy, who she shares with her husband Nate Greenwald.

The Match of the Day host previously shared that he and Danielle remain close after their divorce. She moved to Los Angeles after their split, while he stayed in London.

In the end, we decided ‘Well, why don’t we just stay mates?’

However, whenever Danielle returns to London, she stays with Gary. They were married for seven years before going their separate ways in 2016.

While speaking to Gabby Logan on her podcast The Mid-Point in 2023, Gary shared: “‘It was purely down to children. She already had a daughter, I had four boys, [but] then her body clock started ticking and she had the urge.”

He added: “In the end, we decided ‘Well, why don’t we just stay mates?'”

