The Assembly viewers stunned as Stephen Fry faces ‘most brutal questions yet’: ‘Shouldn’t be asked’

Viewers were left stunned as The Assembly returned for its second series, with Stephen Fry facing a string of brutally direct questions during the premiere episode.

The hit ITV show kicked off on April 8, and it quickly became clear that Stephen had no idea what he had signed up for.

From the very first question, things took a deeply personal turn – leaving viewers completely taken aback.

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Fans felt it was too personal (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Fry faced brutal questions on The Assembly

Right from the start, Stephen was asked whether he was now “happy to be alive” following his past suicide attempts.

But things escalated even further when, after offering advice on finding a husband, he was asked: “Are you a top or a bottom?”

Clearly shocked, Stephen burst out laughing before replying: “Wow. That is as direct as it gets. But I am going to leave that a mystery for the people to guess. Thank you for raising a very important point. There is ‘V’ in the middle is there not, for ‘versatile’.”

If that wasn’t enough, he was then hit with another unexpected question: “How much have you spent on cocaine?”

Taking a moment before answering, Stephen responded candidly: “You’ve got me there. There was a period where I was an addict. In those days, it was £60 a gram. I probably wasted thousands.”

He went on to explain how he had a dealer after first being introduced to drugs by a friend. When asked if he still used them, he made it clear he didn’t, adding that he “wouldn’t recommend” drugs to anyone.

Stephen said: “I appreciate we are all grown up about it. We all understand there are reasons why people want to do it. But we can maybe find a better answer. In the world, the most important thing is to be effective, not to be right. To find a way to solve a problem.”

Stephen was shocked at the questions (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain about ITV allowing it to happen

While Stephen handled the intense questioning with openness and humour, many viewers felt ITV had gone too far by allowing such personal topics to be aired.

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: “Did they really just ask Stephen Fry whether he preferred giving or receiving?”

Another added: “Whilst some elements of The Assembly are funny, I think some questions shouldn’t be asked and are far too personal. ITV have used people’s special needs as a way of covering themselves.”

“These questions are absolutely brutal. Fair play,” a third commented.

Another viewer noted: “Stephen Fry looked very nervous through most of this. He got the most brutal questions I have seen yet on this show.”

‘TV moment of the year’

However, not everyone was critical, with many praising Stephen for how he handled the situation.

One fan wrote: “Tonight’s The Assembly was pure magic. Stephen Fry handled everything with such warmth and grace. Even when they got cheeky and asked if he was a top or bottom. A brilliant mix of chaos, wit and deeply moving honesty. TV at its best.”

Another commented: “Come on. This is hands down the best chat show on TV. Congratulations to the interviewees for respecting the spirit of the show. But, my word. How wonderful are the young people asking the questions? The query, are you a top or a bottom is the TV moment of the year.”

A third added: “So impressed with Stephen Fry and his answers to the deep questions. What a great programme.”

With the new series only just underway, it’s clear viewers can expect even more bold and unfiltered interviews in the weeks ahead.

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