Lorraine Kelly ‘will be leaving’ her ITV breakfast show: ‘She sees it as the end’

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 65, has decided to leave her ITV daytime show, it’s been reported.

Lorraine Kelly has presented the eponymous programme for 15 years, but is set to call it a day when her contract ends next year, a source has claimed. it comes amid a raft of planned cuts across ITV Daytime impacting GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

Is Lorraine leaving her ITV show?

ITV is making huge cuts to its daytime programming, meaning big changes will come into effect in 2026.

Earlier this year, Lorraine reportedly aired her frustrations to pals as the channel announced the changes. Next year, it will only air for only 30 weeks of the year, instead of the usual 52. On top of this, from January 2026, Lorraine will only run for 30 minutes, instead of its usual hour.

Sources at the time told the outlet that an “insulted” Lorraine dismissed the suggestion of having her daytime show integrated into the final half an hour of GMB. The reported proposal was said to be thought of as an ‘easy fix’ after the same format was adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The source claimed: “She told them no and said it wasn’t even a possibility. Fast forward two weeks and the channel announced her show would be cut from an hour to 30 minutes. The entire thing has been an insult and she’s certain to leave when the year-long contract ends.”

Now, three months on, sources have doubled down on those claims…

‘She sees it as the end’

ITV is reportedly in the process of renewing contracts. And, while Lorraine’s job appears safe, she’s believed to be pulling the plug herself.

A source reportedly told MailOnline: “Lorraine sees it as the end. She’s got a year left on her contract which she will honour, but beyond that there are no plans for her to stay. She will be leaving.

“Of course, she will be fine, she has loads of money. But some of the people who work for her have done so for many years and have put up with her demands for a long, long time. Yet they will struggle to ever get another job in the television industry.”

ITV declined to comment on this story. ED! contacted Lorraine’s repos for comment.

