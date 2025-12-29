Christine Lampard has waved goodbye to her part-time hosting role on Lorraine, as the ‘bloodbath’ cuts at ITV start to kick in.

Christine, who has worked as a stand-in presenter on Lorraine for eight years, announced she had left the show in an Instagram post last night (December 27). She was given a send-off with balloons, doughnuts and a huge bouquet of flowers.

Christine Lampard bids farewell to ITV Daytime show Lorraine

Posting on social media, the presenter shared a video montage of moments from the show. She captioned the clip: “After many years of being part of the @lorraine family it is now coming to an end.

“We’ve laughed, lunched and learnt so much from one another. Colleagues who have become the best of friends. As many of the team enter a new world in 2026, I want to thank every single person. I love you all! It has been the best of times.”

What’s happening at ITV?

In the New Year, Lorraine’s runtime has been cut from 60 minutes to 30. It will also now only air for 30 weeks of the year.

Christine and fellow stand-in host Ranvir Singh would usually cover for Lorraine Kelly on Fridays and during the weeks the show will now not air. However, Lorraine will now present her show from Monday to Friday during the 30 weeks it will air in 2026. As a result, Christine is out of a job.

Christine does occasionally anchor Loose Women. However, with that also being cut to 30 weeks of the year, we may not see as much of the star on our screens as we’re used to.

Star pals share support

Holly Willoughby, who left ITV Daytime series This Morning back in October 2023, was one of the famous faces sending their support. She posted four red love hearts in the comments section.

Fellow Lorraine stand-in Ranvir Singh, who also hosts on GMB, sent her love too. She shared: “Love this,” accompanied by a red love heart.

Resident GP Dr Amir Khan also posted. He said: “Love you so much!” Dr Hilary Jones, meanwhile, also recently revealed that he was leaving the show.

Fans also commented. One said: “We will miss you so much.” “A huge miss! The best presenter on TV by far!” said another. A third posted: “You will be missed Christine, I only made a point of watching when I knew you were on, good luck for any new ventures.”

